Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Read your student newspaper!

Anya Kelley, News Editor
October 25, 2023
Courtesy+of+PxHere+photos%0A
Courtesy of PxHere photos

Dear faculty, please read your student newspaper.

We are currently facing one of the hardest years in UW Oshkosh history. 140 of our beloved staff members were just laid off due to an $18 million structural deficit.

We, the students, can feel the unshakable anger and sadness lingering on campus. 

The Advance-Titan, UWO’s independent student newspaper, has been working tirelessly to bring you the best, most well-researched coverage possible. 

Since our first issue this semester, we have had at least one story covering the deficit in every issue. We have been doing breaking news updates online and getting as much information out to the public as possible. 

We have covered every topic from the Fond du Lac campus closing to layoffs and every update in between. 

Our staff has put in countless hours of research, freedom of information act (FOIA) requests, interviews and long production nights to bring this campus the best coverage possible. We’ve even tried our hand at publishing our opinions on this whole ordeal. 

There have been bumps in the road, but we are learning this information just as quickly as you are and, at the end of the day, we are doing all of this while being full-time students and maintaining reasonable GPAs. 

We have been praised by many for our coverage of these events in a time when information seems nearly impossible to obtain. For most of us, this has been consuming every hour of free time and we know you feel that, too. 

So please, read your student newspaper because maybe, just maybe, we have some answers to your questions. And maybe we, the A-T staff, can show you that the students of UWO are in your corner. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Photo: FreePik
Music’s odd tendency to bind with our memories
UFS call for more state funding, administrative transparency
Michael Buckner / Advance-Titan - The chancellor’s office announced in an email that many UWO employees have accepted the voluntary retirement offer and over 30 vacant positions will remain unfilled. This brings the total number of positions affected by layoffs, voluntary retirements and open positions to about 250.
Minimal impact on students?
Mattie Beck / Advance-Titan - According to an article in Variety, Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs v.s. Chicago Bears game on Sept. 24 raised the audience of the game to 24.3 million viewers and was the most-watched telecast of the week.
Is Taylor Swift ruining football?
Two students walk the hallways of UW Oshkosh at Fox Cities, one of UWOs two branch campuses.
Protect our access campuses
Willem Flaugher / Advance-Titan — A scene from the last Pub Crawl as UWO students participate in yard games.
It’s that time of year: the semiannual crawl
More in Spotlight
Meagan McDowell / Advance-Titan - Homecoming week at UWO provides many different opportunities for students to get involved.
Homecoming week in full swing
Meagan Mcdowell / Advance-Titan
UWO ’70s superhero Augmento was more than just a comic strip
Courtesy of the RTF Department - Lauren Terrill (left) and Megan Kitzman (right) accept the award for best script at the Milwaukee short film festival.
RTF student film brings home award
Graphic by Katie Pulvermacher
Rebuilding trust and reputation at UWO
Advance-Titan File Photo - A UWO student looks at art displayed on campus at the Allen Priebe and Annex Galleries.
SAC moves student org budget timeline to spring
Eli Yonder / Advance-Titan - Pub Crawl, like Oktoberfest in La Crosse and Mifflin in Madison, draws students from all of the Universities of Wisconsin for a weekend of debaucherous fun. Eli Yonder took all unattributed photos in this slideshow.
UWO’s biannual Pub Crawl

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest