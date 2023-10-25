Dear faculty, please read your student newspaper.

We are currently facing one of the hardest years in UW Oshkosh history. 140 of our beloved staff members were just laid off due to an $18 million structural deficit.

We, the students, can feel the unshakable anger and sadness lingering on campus.

The Advance-Titan, UWO’s independent student newspaper, has been working tirelessly to bring you the best, most well-researched coverage possible.

Since our first issue this semester, we have had at least one story covering the deficit in every issue. We have been doing breaking news updates online and getting as much information out to the public as possible.

We have covered every topic from the Fond du Lac campus closing to layoffs and every update in between.

Our staff has put in countless hours of research, freedom of information act (FOIA) requests, interviews and long production nights to bring this campus the best coverage possible. We’ve even tried our hand at publishing our opinions on this whole ordeal.

There have been bumps in the road, but we are learning this information just as quickly as you are and, at the end of the day, we are doing all of this while being full-time students and maintaining reasonable GPAs.

We have been praised by many for our coverage of these events in a time when information seems nearly impossible to obtain. For most of us, this has been consuming every hour of free time and we know you feel that, too.

So please, read your student newspaper because maybe, just maybe, we have some answers to your questions. And maybe we, the A-T staff, can show you that the students of UWO are in your corner.