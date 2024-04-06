Cinder’s perfect for a Friday Fish Fry

If you’re looking for a good Friday night fish fry, look no further than Cinder’s Charcoal Grill. I recently went there to enjoy some fried fish with friends, and I was thoroughly impressed. The fish they have on Fridays is whitefish, and it is all you can eat, so you can definitely eat your money’s worth.

I found the fish to be quite tasty, and the plate comes with a piece of rye bread and fries. The breading on the fish is fairly light, so you taste more of that fresh fish rather than a mouthful of breading. At some fish fries, you can barely taste the fish under all that breading but at Cinder’s, you’ll leave knowing you just had one of the best fish fries around. They also had some very good tartar sauce for those who like to drench their fish in sauce as well.

For people who aren’t fans of fish, Cinder’s also has pretty good burgers, which come with all-you-can-eat fries as well. I would definitely recommend the Jack Daniel’s burger or the Curdonator, a burger piled high with Wisconsin cheese curds.

The restaurant itself was very clean, and all of the staff there were very friendly. When you walk in, the staff greet you with a smile, and our server was always there if we needed any refills or wanted another order of fish. When my group left, many of the staff thanked us for coming and told us to have a good rest of our night. There are also several TVs there, usually with sports on, so customers can watch while they enjoy their delicious fish fry.

For students at UWO, the restaurant is about a 15-minute walk from Halsey, so no car is needed to enjoy some good food. Cinder’s is also right on Main Street, so it’s a good start to a Friday night being near the bars. And with money being a concern among many college students, who could say no to an all-you-can-eat feast for less than 15 dollars?

So, whether you’re looking for a place to eat with your friends or you’re just craving a great-tasting fish fry for a good price, be sure to check out Cinder’s Charcoal Grill here in Oshkosh. Especially with Pub Crawl coming up, it’s also a great place to get some food in before enjoying a night on the town.

A Friday fish fry is a staple of Wisconsin eating, and this place exceeded my expectations. The staff was very friendly and greeted customers with smiles all around, and it’s overall a great atmosphere for students looking to get in on the Wisconsin tradition of a Friday night fish fry.