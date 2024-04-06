Pak’s Sushi opens at Blackhawk

I’m not going to lie, I was stressed out after Scotty’s closed. As someone with food sensitivities, fruits, veggies and for some reason Scotty’s BLT are about the only things I can count on to not give me a stomachache. That means constant visits to the only two healthy food places on campus: Grains and Greens and Fresh on the Fox, both of which get tiring after a while, especially considering each place only has 1-2 options.

So, when I found out a sushi place was opening on campus, I was absolutely ecstatic. Besides the fact that I love sushi, I was excited to have more healthy food options for both myself and others who may have similar food sensitivities or just a desire to eat healthy.

Moreover, I was excited to finally have an Asian cuisine place on campus since it is my favorite cuisine and this campus doesn’t have one yet. I was so excited to try it out.

The new sushi place, called Pak’s Pan-Asian Sushi & More, opened this past Monday in Blackhawk Express. Because of this, all orders can be placed via the GrubHub app using Ultimate Meals or Titan Dollars, or you can pay out of pocket. Its hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

The sushi comes in an eight or 12-piece, and features all of your favorite rolls such as the Baja California roll, the veggie roll, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and southwest salmon.

Although I’m most excited about the sushi, it doesn’t stop there. They also have these combinations in a poké bowl form and a sushi burrito form.

If any of the existing options don’t float your boat, though, don’t fret. There’s also a build-your-own option in which you can choose from a variety of toppings, veggies, and protein to create your own unique sushi roll, bowl, or burrito.

I went simple and ordered the Baja California Roll — knowing what a good california roll tastes like from years of experience — and I was not disappointed. Especially in comparison to the pre-packaged sushi in the Reeve refrigerators, it was practically heaven. It definitely wasn’t NOBU, but it certainly beat the sushi I typically get at Festival on $5 sushi Wednesdays. Each roll is made to order, meaning it is created fresh when the order is placed especially for you. Each bite was fresh, delicious and crunchy, and the rolls themselves looked very nice and didn’t fall apart.

So, whether you’re sick of eating the same things on campus or you’re just going through Scotty’s withdrawal, Pak’s Sushi is the place to go.