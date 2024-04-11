Guests should be allowed to spend the night during Pub Crawl

Every year around fall and spring, students at the UW Oshkosh participate in Pub Crawl. Because Pub Crawl has been around for many years, the Oshkosh community, UWO staff and Oshkosh police officers are aware of the event.

A safety rule has been set for everyone in all dorms at UWO: People not enrolled at the university cannot enter the dorms after Friday 7 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Pub Crawl is about having fun with your friends and making new friends. I think it’s unfair that people who reside in the dorm rooms can’t have their friends come and stay the weekend that aren’t enrolled at the university.

I have met UWO students who disagree with this rule and think it should be more lenient.

Instead of no guests allowed to stay in Oshkosh dorm rooms during Pub Crawl, there should be a limit of two guests per person or at least a change in the lockdown time.

With anxiety and administration complaints around student enrollment decreasing, this may even provide a form of free advertisement for UW Oshkosh.

Moreover, not everyone goes out during Pub Crawl, so what if they want their significant other to come to town and be with them? What if they can’t go home to see them or can’t go home in general?

Changing this rule could be safer for people who don’t have a place to sleep and resort to sleeping in their cars. It could also encourage kids to come back earlier instead of coming back at 3 a.m. if the lockdown time was pushed back or taken away.

If there were a safe place to go, it would be safer for both the students and community. Because there is heavy security in the dorms and on the streets, there is less of a risk of non-Oshkosh students spending the weekend in the dorm rooms than a regular weekend in Oshkosh.