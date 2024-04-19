Why you should join women’s rugby

I played sports throughout my childhood. Basketball, volleyball, softball — you name it, I played it.

Even though I enjoyed what I was doing while competing, something never clicked for me.

Don’t get me wrong, I will always hold those teams in high regard. Without those sports and the support I received from Loyal High School, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. But I wanted something more.

Going to college was a fresh start for me and like many others I was lost for a little. I struggled to adjust to life away from my family and sought out ways to fill my time, but I wanted something different than what I had in high school.

Instead of staying in my dorm mulling things over, I decided to explore. That’s when I followed through on a dare that would ultimately lead me down a path of pure brutifullness.

During the beginning of our fall semesters here at UWO, we have an event called the Taste of Oshkosh. This event allows clubs and organizations ranging from economics to football to come and tell students what they are all about. I found myself at this event with another fellow freshman who just so happened to dodge a ball intended for them that I instead caught.

That was the first time I laid my hands on a rugby ball and long story short, this fellow freshman dared me to go up to the women’s rugby table and sign up.

Due to my nemesis, boredom, I attended a practice. I guess I liked it because I have been playing for the past three years and haven’t bailed.

There’s just something about it that’s different from other sports. It’s one of those games that blends strategy, camaraderie and sheer athleticism in a unique and thrilling style that seems to draw in people from all walks of life.

For instance, say you have an athlete who comes into this sport looking to go balls to the walls and achieve bodily prowess. Good for them, but that’s not all they’re going to get! It’s a gutsy sport, but it also builds you. In the spirit of writing this article during the spring sevens season, I’m going to list seven reasons I believe rugby builds you.

That godlike bodily prowess

Rugby inadvertently demands tremendous physical strength and speed from its athletes.

From sprinting for tries to engaging in scrums and rucks, not to mention everyone’s favorite part, tackling, you build up stamina and endurance over time which makes your overall physical health improve.

Camaraderie and teamwork

One of this sport’s most distinctive features is the necessity for teamwork. Whether you’re a seasoned vet or a fletching rookie, you will forge bonds with your teammates.

Rugby fosters a sense of camaraderie like no other sport out there.

Every time I’m out on the pitch I hear the phrase “with you” at least once, which means you have support.

Character development

Sure, rugby cultivates teamwork and other sport-related skills, but you know what else you learn? Life skills and values!

Qualities such as discipline, resilience, leadership and, most importantly, respect for others are instilled into you as you play. These qualities play a part in life beyond the pitch.

Everyone and their brother is here

As I previously stated, rugby seems to be a sport that draws people in from all walks of life. Your race, religion and sexual orientation don’t matter!

That’s not to say that no one cares about who you are, but we don’t see those things as limitations — we see them as another culture that we can bring into the rugby community!

This sport is nuts

I’ve never participated in a sport with more thrilling gameplay than what rugby has. From the bone-crunching tackles to the try-scoring runs that quite literally take your breath away. The dynamics and thrilling nature see to it that no two matches are identical. It keeps you on your toes.

Opportunities

I’ve had so many opportunities presented to me during my time as a rugger, from playing on different club teams to playing for the state of Wisconsin in the upcoming Heartland Elite All-Stars Rugby Tournament.

There is something out there for everyone no matter what level you want to pursue.

Lifelong Enjoyment

Many sports have restrictions on the number of years you can play. Great news, Rugby doesn’t! You can play your whole life if you want to!

Along the way you’ll also meet lifelong friends — I know I have. From coaches and teammates to fans, I’ve made lifelong relationships.

The reason I play is for the people who got me here. The teammates who play beside me, the athletes I compete against, and the coaches who got me started and then further shaped me into the athlete I presently am.

I play for the friends who have supported me along the way and most importantly my family who has propped me up since day one.