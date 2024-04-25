Students spring into action at Tulip run

I participated in the Tulip Trail run/walk last weekend and it was such a fun experience.

This event was open to all community members including students and non-students.

It’s important that the university hosts these events because it brings everyone together to support one another and to have a common goal to cross that finish line. It also encourages students, faculty and Oshkosh residents alike to be active.

The cost for students was $10, and $15 for community members. I invited my mom and grandma to come with me since this was a good opportunity to help the Student Recreation and Wellness Center raise money.

Those who registered before April 2 got the opportunity to pick a complimentary T-shirt and pick it up before the run, so most everyone on the trail was wearing cute matching outfits!

The leaders of the event led a short warm-up to make sure everyone was prepared for the run or walk and so there weren’t any injuries.

The trail was 2.4 miles long and it was a beautiful path along the Fox River. Despite the cold weather and intense winds, we all managed to cross the finish line in front of the center where the trail began.

When the participants finished the trail, each was handed a tulip and everyone watching cheered for them. Afterwards, there were complimentary drinks and snacks available to anyone who wanted.

Started by UW Oshkosh student Emma Cumbers, this is the first time the Rec Center hosted this event. While the path was pretty, the turnout could have been stronger. Not very many people knew that the event was happening; the runners and walkers were mainly students at UWO.

Other than an email and an Instagram post, there wasn’t much promotion or advertisement for it.

Although the turnout was good considering it being their first time, I think that they should spend more time getting more people involved from the community if they do it again next year.

Regardless, I had an awesome time and it was a lot of fun being able to run with my community while raising money for a good cause.