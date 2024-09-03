Freshman survival guide

Being a first year at any college can be incredibly daunting. It feels like being thrown into a foreign world without knowing any of its customs or rituals, and while learning these is a part of the college experience, I’m here to give you a bit of a leg up by telling you my top 10 things I wish I knew before starting college.

1. Introduce yourself to your neighbors

I am aware of how anxiety-inducing this proposition is, but the reward is far higher than the anxiety it conjures. I made the mistake of waiting until my second semester to do this, and always wish I had done it sooner. Not only is this a great way to make friends, but you’ll also be around these people for an entire year. You might as well get yourself acquainted. Not to mention they can be very helpful in those dire times when you need to borrow something or when you leave your Titan Card in the bathroom.

2. Don’t skip class

I know, I know. The idea that you can skip classes after years of being forbidden from doing so in high school is an enticing offer, but it’s also a very slippery slope. When you skip once, it makes it easier to skip again, and inversely harder to go back again. It’s okay to miss every once in a while if you’re feeling sick or if you just need a mental health day, but be careful not to make it into a habit. Even if you wake up late, still try and make it. You won’t get in trouble for getting to class late, just try not to make a habit out of that either. Besides, it’s actually less work to just go to class than trying to catch-up and find information on Canvas that was likely delivered in class by your professor. Beyond all of this, it’s also just a good way to make friends and get to know both your professors and classmates.

3. Save your money

It’s no great epiphany that college is expensive. For some, it’s their first time having to pay for food and shelter, but you can manage as long as you spend your money wisely. I know it’s easy to see your Titan Dollars as “free money,” but don’t forget that you paid for them as a part of your tuition. Try and use them on things like textbooks, school supplies, snacks and laundry instead of blowing it all on apparel or meals. Especially if you have the classic meal plan as most freshmen do, you have more than enough meals. Just wait until the weekend to get that Clash Burger you’ve been craving.

Another thing you’ve paid for with your tuition are the many on-campus amenities, and taking advantage of these can help save you money. If you haven’t been able to afford a gym membership or mental health care, now is your opportunity to enjoy these services from the Counseling Center and the Student Recreation & Wellness Center.

You can also head down to the Career Closet in the Student Success Center for your four free items per semester, perfect for job interviews and career fairs. Those who live in the dorm also have access to loads of items that you can rent for free with your Titan Card from the front desk such as pans, whisks, tools, games, and more. Some also have free entertainment like table tennis and pool tables.

Lastly, remember to get to the bookstore as soon as possible to get the best deals on textbooks. Otherwise, see if you can get your textbooks cheaper online on websites like Chegg.com or, if you’re lucky, for free in PDF format.

If saving money isn’t your thing, getting an on-campus job is a great way to make money. All on-campus jobs are relatively flexible, prioritize your academics (unlike off-campus jobs,) and allow you to work a maximum of 25 hours. Even if you only work five hours a week, at least it gives you a little bit of pocket change. It’s also a great way to make friends and meet people.

4. Get involved

You’ve probably heard this piece of advice a lot, but don’t ignore it like I did. Joining one of UWO’s many clubs and organizations is one of the best ways to meet people and find your community, and I wish I didn’t wait so long to get involved. I know it can be daunting, but going the first time is usually the hardest part. Just grab your roommate (or that neighbor you introduced yourself to) and at least just check it out.

UWO has dozens of clubs and organizations; you’re bound to find at least one that fits your interests. If you’re not quite ready to commit to a club or organization, you can also check out the many campus events such as craft nights, karaoke, BINGO, Titan Fest, Dinner on the Lawn and many more.

5. Know classroom etiquette

Okay. Time for a bit of a master-class on the correct classroom etiquette. There’s a lot of similarities, but college classrooms can also be pretty different from the traditional high school classroom that you’re used to. First and foremost, you do not need to ask to go to the bathroom. I made that mistake my freshman year, and it was definitely embarrassing. You can just get up and go, no questions asked — unless you’re taking an exam, of course.

You should also try and refer to your professors by their correct title, both in-person and especially over email. Some professors are very lax about this, but they’ll normally let you know that in the first week or so. Otherwise, try and stick with calling them professor or Dr. if they have a Ph.D.

Also make sure you’re using the correct grammar and formatting when emailing your professors by having a professional subject line, greeting and sign off and by separating your thoughts into paragraphs for easy reading. Short and sweet is usually the way to go.

6. Be safe

I know at this age we all think we’re invincible, but I assure you were not. In fact, being young and new to the city can make you more vulnerable, so prioritizing the safety of yourself and others is quite literally vital. Although we don’t live in New York City, dangers still exist here so make sure to buy yourself some pepper spray and other self-defense tools and employ things like the buddy system when you’re walking around at night.

If you lost your friends or need to go somewhere alone, you can call the UW Oshkosh Police Department and a cop can escort you to your destination. If it’s farther than walking distance, you can also call UWO-Go for a free ride. Campus also has resources such as the blue lights that can be found all around campus. Just press the button, and a member of the UWOPD will be there shortly.

7. Be smart about drinking

Being safe also includes being smart about drinking. I understand it’s called SloshKosh, but unfortunately it does not waive the law. There’s a way to enjoy it without getting in trouble or getting hurt. A common mistake many freshmen make is drinking so much their first semester that they barely scrape by or even fail their classes. Remember, you’re paying for these classes, so try and make the most of them.

Another common mistake to avoid is getting a ticket for open intoxicants. This is a common offense where one has an open bottle of alcohol on public property. This is especially prevalent during Pub Crawl, and it can happen to those both above and below the drinking age. Many students are also tempted to buy a fake ID, and while I can’t tell you what to do, I can tell you that you’re paying a lot of money to open yourself up to a lot of risks. Many bars catch them right away and will either take it away, charge you a pretty penny to buy it back or even call the cops on you. In short, it’s not worth it. Just wait the two years and avoid getting charged for possession of a fake ID.

Lastly, don’t be stupid and blast “Shots” in your dorm room; you might as well just put a sign on your head that says “Hey! I’m drinking underage!”

8. Work hard, play hard

Another thing I wasn’t prepared for was the amount of discipline and resilience required to be a good student. While college does require memorization, it’s more about understanding the concepts taught rather than relying on pure memorization like in high school. It can be tough to adjust to, but as long as you try your best and ask questions, you should be fine. One vital lesson I learned in my first few years is the idea of doing things you don’t want to do. There will be a lot of times where you’re tired and simply don’t want to do your work, but you have to.

In my experience, it’s best to just bite the bullet and at least just get started. Whenever I dread doing an assignment, I always just tell myself to at least start it. What I’ve found is that starting it is usually the hardest part, and after you get over that hump you’ll find yourself actually wanting to finish it. Completing bigger assignments can be especially overwhelming, but remember to take it one step at a time. A big reason why I advise against procrastination is because it makes it harder to take things one step at a time when you’re in a time crunch. The truth is, whether you like it or not, you’ll have to complete these assignments eventually, so you might as well make it easy on yourself and get a head start and avoid the anxiety that comes with procrastination. From experience, getting your stuff done also makes for a better night out so you don’t have your to-do list looming over your head. Wiz Khalifa’s motto “Work hard, play hard” describes this concept best. Working hard allows you to reward yourself with guilt-free fun.

9. Explore the city

Going along with the “Work hard, play hard” mentality, there’s lots of alcohol-free fun to have downtown. Even during the day, employ the aforementioned buddy system and grab a few friends to explore the city of oshkosh. There’s tons of fun shops and boutiques, even one owned by UWO alumni called 01 Vintage perfect for cool and unique finds. Besides shopping, there’s lots of fun things to do like going to Fire Escape for some rainy-day pottery painting, 608 Axe Throwing for when you didn’t get the grade you wanted, Escape Oshkosh for a fun group excursion, summer and winter farmer’s markets and even art shows featuring local artists.

If none of these appeal to you, go ahead and explore Oshkosh yourself and see what you can find.

10. Finding your people

Last but not least, college is a great place to find your people. The social rules of high school are no longer an object, and you get your chance to find people you really vibe with. I’ve given you a few great ways to meet people such as getting involved, getting an on-campus job, and introducing yourself to your neighbors at both your dorm and in the classroom. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a group during orientation and stick with them all four years, but that’s not very realistic. I’ve heard of many people, including myself, who find a friend group their first semester that just doesn’t quite last.

Don’t be discouraged if that happens to you; it just means your people are still out there. Regardless, making friends in your first year is still very important to help battle loneliness and especially because you often have to find a roommate for next year by the second semester. Even if you don’t have a friend group, you can find a roommate on Facebook by joining the Oshkosh 2029 Facebook group. Who knows, they might just end up being your best friend. My roommate is still friends with and still lives with his random roommate from freshman year, so I know it’s possible. Just don’t put too much pressure on yourself to find your people. If it’s meant to be, it’ll just happen.