The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The A-T’s statement regarding advertising

The Advance-Titan Staff
September 10, 2024

The Advance-Titan has received a few concerned emails regarding political campaign advertisements that are posted in Reeve Union. 

As we approach the election in November, political advertisement is bound to increase. 

We would like to reiterate that the A-T is a nonpartisan organization and does not discriminate between political parties when deciding who it does and does not take advertising money from. Ads run on a paid for schedule and all ads will be left up until their contract has expired. 

Due to cuts in both federal and state funding, many student media organizations across the nation rely heavily on advertising revenue to fund their operations. As long as advertisements follow our guidelines for appropriateness, we will run them. 

If you have any questions, comments or concerns on advertising or would like to see other types of advertisement in the A-T, we encourage you to reach out to our editor-in-chief Anya Kelley and our ad manager Luke Bussey. 

Thank you for your understanding. 

 

