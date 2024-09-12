How to start this year off strong

I know it’s only the second week of classes, but the first few weeks of classes are actually the most vital in determining the rest of your academic year. You’ve probably heard it so much that the message has become static, but it’s true: Once you fall behind, it’s hard to catch up. So, set yourself up for success this school year by working hard these first few weeks and starting the semester off strong with these tips. Afterall, it’s only going to get harder and busier.

Take notes on your syllabus

The first tip I recommend is taking notes on your syllabus. I know syllabi can be boring, but make sure to at least skim through it and take notes on important information such as the attendance policy, office hours and the policy on late work. It can also be helpful to jot down the grade distribution amongst assignments, essays and exams to help with prioritizing your work when it gets busy. I have this information on the first page of each and every one of my notebooks so it’s easy to access whenever I need to reference a policy or any other course information.

Get organized

My second piece of advice is to get a planner or calendar and get organized. I personally prefer using a paper planner because I remember things better writing them down versus typing them. It also helps to be able to see my whole week planned out all at once. You can also take the approach of my roommate, Sydney Antczak, and write your tasks down on a physical calendar. She prefers doing it this way because it allows her to see a whole month’s schedule at a glance so she can better plan ahead. “I also just like the pure satisfaction of physically crossing something off,” said Antczak.

However, everyone’s brain operates differently. If you prefer using an electronic planner, there’s tons of awesome apps and websites you can use on your phone and/or laptop to help organize all of your to-do’s. Some options include using the calendar app on your phone or apps like MinimaList. Both of these will send notifications to ensure you won’t miss a task or plan, and MinimaList even has widgets available to put on your home screen so you’re always in the know. I would also recommend writing any major assignments or exams down ahead of time. This reduces the chance of you missing important tasks, especially as the school year picks up and you have less time to devote to your planner. It also helps with planning the rest of your week and with prioritizing your work.

Ask for help

Another vital piece of advice is to utilize the many campus resources available to help you with your studies. The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh offers tutoring sessions via the Student Success Center in almost all subjects, and almost all professors have designated office hours that you can find on your syllabus. Select subjects also have Supplemental Instruction sessions where you can review content from the week from a student who has already taken and passed the class successfully. “I took advantage of the SI sessions for my U.S. History class freshman year, and it was very beneficial and even helped me pass the class”, Kremer said. SI provides a great opportunity to both recontextualize the information by going in-depth and providing more examples on some of the more confusing content. There’s also an opportunity to further connect with some of your classmates if you’re looking for a study buddy. Don’t forget that the school also offers the Counseling Center if you just need somebody to talk to about educational strains or any other mental strains in your life. You can also apply for accomodations for any learning disabilities you may have such as dyslexia, anxiety, ADHD and more.

Don’t skip class!!!

I mentioned this before in my previous article, “Freshman survival guide: 10 tips and tricks,” but I’m going to mention it again because it’s that important. The truth is, you’re paying for your classes. You might as well get everything you can out of the class. Obviously, mental and physical health are also a big priority, so don’t go at the expense of your well-being. At the same time, you should save your absences for those days instead of skipping just because you “don’t feel like it.” Skipping is also more work in general as you have to both only figure out what you missed and teach yourself the content you missed from class. I also find that the guilt I get from skipping class inhibits me from being productive the rest of the day. It’s a pretty rough cycle. At this point, I’m pretty much an expert at forcing myself to go to class even when I don’t want to, and I can confidently say that I have never regretted going.

Don’t overdo the drinking

Last but not least, remember not to overdo it with the drinking. I know there’s lady’s night on Wednesdays, karaoke on Thursdays and, of course, you have to go out Friday and Saturday… except that you don’t. It’s fine to go every once in a while, but like skipping class, drinking can be a slippery slope. Not only can this have detrimental effects on your education, but also on your relationships and physical health. Drinking four times a week consistently can also promote alcoholism. According to NPR, excessive drinking is defined as fifteen or more drinks a week for men, and 8 or more drinks a week for women. I understand that college, and especially UWO, is known for its excessive drinking, but remember what you’re paying tuition for: an education. Don’t be afraid to have fun and let loose after a hard week, but just be careful to make sure it doesn’t hinder your education.

It’s no secret that college can be hard, but using these tips can make a big difference. It can be a tough transition, especially compared to the more leisurely summer routine. Honestly, I struggle with the transition too, but I know it’ll get easier once I get into a routine. If I can do it, you certainly can too. I know it’s tough at first, but staying organized, asking for help, going to class and watching your drinking can all be a big help in starting your year off strong.

