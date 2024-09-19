Sister Cindy knows what she’s doing

This last Wednesday, TikTok influencer and businesswoman Sister Cindy visited campus to preach to college students in a unique way.

Popularized by her unorthodox and often raunchy yet hilarious method of delivery, Sister Cindy taps into pop culture phrases and jokes to draw in college students of all kinds to talk about the gospel, specifically about premarital sex.

Some sources such as The Daily beast say she also talks about feminism negatively, but I found a lot of what she was saying to be the opposite. In fact, she uses feminism as a way to refute premarital sex, saying that we deserve to be loved before our bodies are, and that we deserve respect over objectification.

As hookup culture is a major part of college culture, it makes sense that this is her target audience, and she does a good job of speaking our language.

And it works. I watched her preach last Wednesday, and she drew a crowd of all different types of people. Some were Christians, some were there to heckle, and some were just there for some good old fashion entertainment – and entertaining she is.

For example, she described premarital sex as being “not very cutesy, and not very demure” and even created her own version of the One Margarita (Margarita Song), changing “give me five margaritas, I’ma put it in your bun” to “give her five margaritas, and she’ll put it in your butt, and then you’ll have to get treated for IBS!” See what I mean by raunchy and funny?

Sister Cindy is also well known for her “ho no mo” catchphrase that she often adorns onto pin buttons and even Bibles – a hot commodity regardless of one’s religion.

While some people may just be there to make fun of her and others may think of her as crazy, I think she’s a mastermind – I think she knows exactly what she’s doing. Sister Cindy knows her audience, and knows how to draw them in and get their attention. Regardless of the audience’s intentions and what they may think about her, she is getting them to listen whether it be consciously or subconsciously.

Sister Cindy is smarter than she is given credit for, but weaponizing this perceived incompetence is just part of her strategy.