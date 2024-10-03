Is UWO dealing with the deficit?

As by now we are all too aware, the Universities of Wisconsin are going through some major financial problems, and UW Oshkosh seems to be doing worst of all.

We started last year with a projected $18 million deficit, and per the Institutional Realignment Plan (IRP), laid off 140 staff and faculty members in an effort to close the gap.

Despite the layoffs and “cutting other kinds of expenses” as Leavitt said — exactly all of what those expenses were is undisclosed — we still ended the 2023-24 academic year in an $8 million deficit.

Luckily, we received a loan from the Universities of Wisconsin to help hopefully destroy this deficit once and for all according to Spectrum News.

While this loan will certainly help mitigate the deficit, I’m starting to wonder if this loan is being used on more than repaying our deficit.

I don’t know about everyone else, but I know that I’m in extreme saving mode when I’m in debt, so watching the university act like we aren’t still in a deficit is definitely a little confusing.

In part of a plan administration calls UWO 2.0, the university will be going through some changes such as a new academic and faculty position control model along with some building demolitions to contribute to a more sustainable campus.

These demolitions include residence halls such as Donner, Webster and Radford as well as the Gruenhagen Conference Center.

Thankfully, we are receiving state funding to cover the costs because, while these demolitions are definitely necessary, they are not timely and should be done when we have more money.

If anything, we should be using state funding to get out of this cash hole before we receive any money for demolitions.

Luckily, demolitions are much more cost effective than renovations, like the unnecessary ones (still) being done on Scotty’s Market, a construction project that was supposed to be done over the summer, but likely won’t be done until next semester. At the present moment, the new structure will be a 24/7 self-serve convenience store (don’t we already have a convenience store?) sure to create revenue from responsible freshmen that absolutely won’t steal from it after coming back drunk from house parties and Kelly’s Bar at 1 a.m.

Lastly, administration has added a new room at the front end of Reeve by the Student Engagement Center called “The Hub,” a room filled with vintage arcade games, lounge areas, a bookshelf, some study areas and other games such as a dart board and Connect Four.

While I’m sure it wasn’t too expensive, I still think we should be in money-saving mode until we pay off this deficit, especially considering the 140 staff and faculty members we had to lay off. I can imagine that these purchases might feel like a slap in the face to those laid off, especially considering our professors and staff members are what make UWO students successful – not its buildings or places.