Don’t be a single issue voter

Americans are waiting with bated breath as the 2024 presidential election looms closer and closer. We are about to witness history being made.

In the 2020 presidential election, there was record high turnout at the poles and Biden’s success was attributed to Gen Z. We need to keep that energy going to get Vice President Kamala Harris elected on Tuesday.

However, the crisis in Gaza is turning many young voters away from the poles. If you are one of those people, I implore you to hear me out.

Last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) put out a video titled “‘I disagree with Kamala’s position on the war in Gaza. How can I vote for her?’ Here is my answer.”

In the six minute video, Sanders said he stands with the Americans that are against the US aid to Israel. So, how can someone stand with Harris when she does not condemn the war?

Sanders goes on to explain that Donald Trump and his cronies are 100 times worse than anything Harris said she supports. Sanders is much more eloquently spoken on this topic than I could ever be, but I want to build on his statement.

Right now, if you chose to throw away your vote for Palestine, you are being a single issue voter. You are choosing to focus on one piece of Harris’s campaign and form your whole opinion on her over that.

While I understand that this is a massive issue, and I am also advocating for the freedom and prosperity of Palestine, I also know that my freedoms right here in my home country are hanging in the balance.

Let me ask you this: what do you think Trump will do for Palestine if he wins?

Sanders has said Trump is “in bed” with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump thinks the guy is “doing a great job.” That doesn’t make me feel like he is going to be doing anything to stop US aid to Israel any time soon.

I thought Sanders made a great point in his video. Americans need to elect someone who will give them the greatest ability to lobby for change. Harris is that candidate. The conflict in Palestine is not the only thing at stake in this election.

What about the 50.5% of the population in America that are women? Focusing solely on the fact that Harris said she believes Israel has the right to defend itself is doing a disservice to all of the women in your life.

A Tulane University study from 2015 found that pregnancy-related deaths happened more in states that had abortion restrictions.

An article from NBC News found that the maternal mortality rate rose 56% in Texas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade and 11% nationally.

A study published in Jama Pediatrics found that infant mortality rose 7% in Octoner 2022, March 2023 and April 2023. They also found “there were roughly 247 more infant deaths a month than expected.”

The Republican party is actively working against protecting families by codifying a nationwide abortion ban. Women and children will continue to die at an alarming rate if Trump makes it back into office.

I understand wanting to fix the foreign aid crises. My heart aches for the people of Palestine, but my heart also aches for the people of America that will suffer under the Trump administration.

So much hangs in the balance during this election and we cannot afford to be single issue voters. Choosing a holistic view of the ballot is a surefire way to eliminate election-related guilt that you might be feeling.

Remember, you will never agree with any one candidate 100%. The goal is to find one that aligns with your morals and your personal beliefs as closely as possible.

Don’t waste your vote and claim you are supporting Palestine. Think about all of the collateral damage you will cause.