Best coffee shop study spots



Elsewhere Coffeehouse and Market, Caramel Crisp & Cafe, Planet Perk and Pilora’s Cafe all have their own unique vibes, and all make great contenders for potential study spots. Cassidy Johnson/ Advance Titan



New Moon Cafe has a sleuth of natural light and beautiful plants adorning the coffee shop to curate an earthy and radiant vibe. Cassidy Johnson/ Advance Titan Navigate Left Navigate Right







Finals and midterms are upon us, and I know I am personally getting sick of my typical study spots. I’ve noticed that it’s been harder to focus and stay motivated in my usual spots.

One thing that has really helped revitalize me in my study sessions is visiting many of the coffee shops we have in downtown Oshkosh.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s one coffee shop in particular that has helped me to focus, so I hope this guide can help everyone find their own little study sanctuary. Specifically, I’ll be looking at if the overall vibe of the place, the quality and affordability of the coffee, the Wi-Fi speed, and the amount of electrical outlets.

New Moon Cafe

First up is the place that piqued my interest in the first place; New Moon Cafe. Sitting at the corner of N. Main Street and Algoma Boulevard, the coffee shop is conveniently located and fulfills all of the criteria listed above. It has a very cozy and earthy atmosphere and is adorned with plants, cool art, relaxing indie music and lots of natural light from the large windows.

The price is also relatively reasonable for cafe prices, with my medium caramel latte with almond milk standing at about $6.25 with tip. To be honest, though, the coffee is so good that I would still buy it even if it was $10.

Their coffee pairs wonderfully with their variety of breakfast foods, my favorite being the delicious (and huge) egg and cheese bagel. On top of that, the cafe has a fair amount of outlets, a bathroom and relatively strong Wi-Fi connection.

PLANET PERK

Next up is Planet Perk Coffee House, located at the the City Center downtown. The coffee here is a close second to New Moon’s brew, especially if you don’t like your coffee too sweet. The atmosphere here was very homey, warm, and cute with comfortable booths and warm lighting. In addition, it had some outlets, good Wi-Fi and good prices with students receiving a 10% discount on their order.

If you like cats, you can also check Planet Purrrk, a cat cafe on the other side of this cafe. I am unfortunately allergic to cats, but other students have gushed about it.

“I love the vibes of the cat cafe,” Sydney Antczak said. “It’s so cozy, and I love getting to de-stress and pet the cats while I study or do homework.”

ELSEWHERE

Also sitting on N. Main Street, Elsewhere Coffeehouse and Market is another great candidate for a study spot. The vibes here are a lot less cozy and more chic with marble tables, nice couches and high ceilings – although it does still have comfortable seating.

The joint has great, big windows at the front with a variety of seating options such as nice couches, booths, bar tops and chairs along with a fair amount of outlets and access to Wi-Fi.

However, these elegant vibes call for more expensive coffee. As someone who likes sweeter coffee, I also found my latte to be much more bitter than normal. I didn’t personally like it, but coffee tastes are all subjective, so I would push you try it yourself first, especially if you like the taste of coffee more than me.

CARAMEL CRISP & CAFE

Also located in the City Center is Caramel Crisp & Cafe. This cafe is known for its decadent cookies, caramel apples and homemade caramel — and rightfully so. I got the brownie cookie for my roommate and a caramel apple for myself, and it’s safe to say they earned their title.

While their desserts are definitely their strong suit and are perfect for mid-study session pick-me-up, they also brew a mean cup of coffee with this coffee being ranked third best on my roster.

Moreover, the vibes here are by far the most homey, with festive and eclectic decor and the constant scent of caramel wafting through that makes me feel like I’m studying at my grandmother’s in the best way possible.

Caramel Crisp also has a variety of seating and good Wi-Fi, but few outlets. The price is very reasonable, ringing up to about $5.75, and the coffeehouse even has a shop and bookstore for when you need a mental break.

PILORA’S COFFEE

Last but not least is Pilora’s Cafe, also located on N. Main Street. Pilora’s is a cafe and breakfast joint, with lunch items such as burgers and sandwiches as well. The coffeehouse has a modern farmhouse vibe decorated with distressed wood, plants, rustic decor and lots of natural lighting from the many windows lining the walls.

The cafe has strong Wi-Fi, but unfortunately, there were only two outlets that I could find in the coffee shop. However, all was made up with the nice vibes and the variety of seating options such as comfy booths, tables and bar tops.

Tied with Planet Perk, the coffee was delicious, but not overly sweet. Typically, I need a lot of syrups to bear my coffee, but this coffee was good without it, not to mention it was decently priced at around $6 with tip. The barista was also super kind and personable and visited me at my table multiple times to see how my coffee was and to see if I needed anything else.

Beyond all of the amenities and benefits listed above, studying at coffee shops provides a comfortable, dynamic, caffeine-fueled environment perfect for students. These spaces, at least in my experience, provide enough stimulation to keep me focused without getting distracted.

Studying somewhere besides home also helps to hold myself accountable. When I go someplace like a coffeehouse to study, it limits the distractions from home and something about being in a different place puts me in a headspace where I feel obligated to get things done.

Oshkosh has a variety of cafes, one for almost every type of student. Whether you like sweet or bitter coffee, cozy or boujee vibes, whether you need sweets and eats, retail therapy or outlets and Wi-Fi, there’s a coffee shop here in Oshkosh awaiting you and your rigorous study sessions.