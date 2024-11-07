Cozy Up With These Must-Read Books

As the weather gets chillier and the ambiance gets cozier, what better way to pass the time than to cuddle up with an exciting new book?

Between the holiday season approaching and the need for a mindless break from studying for finals increases, reading can be an outlet for relaxation.

There are a variety of books that are catching the eye of many readers, including romance, romantasy (a mix of romance and fantasy), thrillers and more. If you are searching for a great book to cuddle up with in your free time, here are five interesting recommendations to get you through the season:

“Powerless” by Lauren Roberts

In a world of elites who have various powers, there is Paedyn Gray, who is just Ordinary. During the Plague, the elites gained their powers and banished all who were rendered Ordinary. Every year, the elites engage in a competition called the Purging Trials, where several citizens are selected to compete and demonstrate their powers.

Despite being an Ordinary, Paedyn has been trained by her father to survive as an Ordinary surrounded by elites. When she mistakenly saves one of the city’s princes, she finds herself utterly powerless as a competitor in the Purging Trials.

“Check & Mate” by Ali Hazelwood

Mallory Greenleaf is laser-focused on finding a stable job and supporting her mother and two sisters. She hadn’t thought about, mentioned or played chess in nearly four years when she agreed to play one tournament for charity for her best friend. Nolan Sawyer is the current world champion and notorious “hottie” of chess. When Nolan loses to Mallory in the charity chess tournament, he will do anything to play her again. With the closure of one door and the opening of another chess-related door, will she continue to swear off chess forever?

“A Court of Thorns and Roses “[Series] by Sarah J. Maas

Entering the world of Sarah J. Maas will have you hooked into all of her books series, so be warned. Feyre Archeron has struggled to keep her family afloat in society by hunting. When she kills a wolf in the woods, a terrifying beast shows up at her door to bring her back to his world as punishment.

As she navigates her new normal in the High-Fae lands filled with romance, confusion and danger, little does she know she is getting involved in something much larger than herself. If you love an action-packed book, you are guaranteed to love this series.

“The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden

Any time you think you know the ending to McFadden’s thrillers, you’re most likely wrong. Millie is in desperate need of a job, and when a job at the Winchester household opens up as a housemaid, it seems almost too good to be true. At first, this was her dream job, but as things continue to get weirder and weirder, she fears that there is something odd going on.

The wife, Nina Winchester, has extremely large mood shifts that never make sense. Her behavior is outright confusing to Millie. Her husband, Andrew, is the perfect husband and seems to be struggling with Nina’s behavior.

As Millie continues to get deeper and deeper into the dark secrets of the Winchesters, she begind to wonder if she can make it out, or just become another one of the Winchesters’ secrets?

“Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Set in the 1960s, Daisy Jones & The Six was an up-and-coming rock ‘n’ roll band that split at the height of their popularity. Why? That’s a long story that starts with Daisy Jones and The Six as two separate entities. Daisy Jones was a talented party girl who grew up going to clubs in L.A., and Billy Dunne was the lead singer of The Six who got the band a record deal with his song-writing and talent.

When a producer realizes the power and popularity that Daisy Jones and The Six would gain in a collaboration, the group began to spend lots of time together. In a story filled with passion, partying and rising success, you get a behind-the-scenes look at the end of Daisy Jones & The Six.

With these great recommendations, you’ll have a hard time picking where to start. Each one of these books have a unique perspective and an exhilarating experience.

There’s something here for all readers, between thrillers, romance and fantasy. There’s a world of opportunities in a good book, so happy reading in this chilly season!