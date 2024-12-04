A Broke Student’s Guide to Gift Giving

As college students, just when we’ve paid our tuition, got through midterms, paid our rent and finally see the end of the semester in sight, the holiday season comes around. And the holiday season typically leads to a lot of expenses.

During the Christmas season, we want the people we love to feel loved and cared for. However, when we’re scraping pennies together just to enjoy a coffee or treat once in a while, how are we supposed to afford giving gifts to our loved ones?

There’s plenty of ways to get involved in the spirit of Christmas by gift giving for a low cost. Here’s your guide to still experiencing the magic of gift giving while on a tight budget:

Homemade Gifts

Homemade gifts are one of the best ways to have a low cost but still are personal and meaningful. People seem to cherish the time and effort put into homemade gifts more than any tangible gift they could receive.

Story continues below advertisement

There are many ways you can create something homemade. Perhaps creating a jewelry or trinket dish out of air dry clay, or grabbing a picture frame to design with paint or markers. Decorate a cheap coffee mug for your favorite coffee drinker or create fun bookmarks for your bookworm family or friend.

Homemade gifts are not just appreciated by the receiver, but you will have a fun time while making these types of gifts as well.

Explore the Dollar Store or Dollar Sections

There are many low cost stores that carry great gift ideas. For instance, exploring Dollar Tree and the dollar sections at Walmart and Target can be really beneficial.

At Dollar Tree, you can find items such as candles, makeup tools, snacks, glassware, and books. There are gift ideas for all types of people at Dollar Tree that will only cost you $1.25 each!

At Walmart and Target, there are many great items for gift giving. For example, Walmart has a variety of Christmas-themed kitchen utensils that are already paired together for an adorable gift. This includes mini bread pans, stackable sets of mugs, mixing bowls and many more kitchen utensils.

Walmart and Target both have dollar sections filled with pillows, blankets, and many other ideas for a great deal.

Goodies as Gifts

Food and treats are also a low-cost option to give gifts during the holidays. Baking some holiday cookies, your favorite sourdough recipe or delicious pastries will satisfy both your loved ones’ hearts and their stomachs.

You can also try making something savory such as your favorite salsa recipe, soups or sauces, or instead preparing the ingredients in a jar of your go-to recipes.

If baking and cooking isn’t your strong suit, a snack box filled with your loved ones’ favorite snacks, treats, and drinks would be equally cherished.

The Thrill of An Experience

Oftentimes, people just want to spend time with you outside of the holidays and regular activities. Gifting experiences where you can spend time with your loved ones is a gift that everybody would adore.

Taking your person of choice to the movies or taking them to a dinner is just as valued as handing them a tangible item. Other ideas could be having a game night at home, taking the day to do something outside such as hiking or kayaking, having a do-it-yourself spa day, or organizing your own picnic.

The possibilities of giving experiences as a gift is endless and will create memories for all who are involved.

Gift giving doesn’t always have to be complicated or expensive. The act of giving, in any form, is a kind gesture, not a requirement. Your loved ones will be happy to spend time with you regardless of your financial status. Most of the time, they will understand exactly the position that you’re in as a college student.

The best gifts come from the heart, not the wallet. Gift giving is not about the price tag, but rather are the memories and moments that we all share together during the holiday season.