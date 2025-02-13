Best and worst commercials of the Super Bowl

Millions of people gathered around their TVs Sunday to watch some of the most important programs broadcasted throughout the year: Super Bowl commercials. And this writer has decided to share his thoughts on them.

Upon reflection, I am unsure that this year delivered on anything that will prove to be truly iconic, but there are still plenty of commercials to talk about, so here are the best and worst Superbowl commercials of 2025.

Firstly, commercials that I found to be the best came from Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, Little Caesars, and Totino’s.

The Hellmann’s Mayonnaise ad was a spoof of an iconic scene from the 1989 film “When Harry Met Sally,” and it starred Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal and … Sydney Sweeney? As a fan of that movie, I thought this was amusing and fun although it felt that Hellmann’s may have been concerned, they were focusing on too small of an audience because of the random appearance by Sweeney.

Little Caesars is another company that crafted a solid commercial this year with one that has Eugene Levy eating a new product that is so good it makes his eyebrows fly right off his face. This commercial has a solid joke, given how large Levy’s eyebrows are and is one that stuck with me.

The Totino’s Pizza Rolls commercial might be my favorite of the bunch. The company hired comedian Tim Robinson to star in an advertisement that shows him, Sam Richardson and a group of teenagers watching an alien die. The reaction to this by Robinson is funny and fits perfectly with the style of humor he established on his Netflix show “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.”

Next are the commercials that made me raise my eyebrows in suspicion and twist my face into disgust: the worst of the ads. These were the Mountain Dew commercial starring Seal, the Tubi nightmare and the Coffee Mate Cold Foam atrocity.

The Mountain Dew commercial features a seal, the animal, with the face of Seal the singer. After doing research, I was surprised to discover that some found this Mountain Dew commercial to be a hit, since it was almost harmful to my mental health. It may be my lack of knowledge on Seal (the artist, not the animal) but nothing about seeing his face placed onto an animal made me thirsty for a Baja Blast.

Tubi, a free streaming service, released an ad that followed a man with a hat-shaped head. Honestly, the ad just does not make much sense giving what is being sold. There is no comedy really in the premise either, there is something simply too off about a flesh-colored hat.

Coffee Mate Cold Foam Creamer gave us a commercial that follows a tongue who, after licking up some of the product, began to dance and jump out of his mouth. This one was simply too weird to me, I did not really understand why anyone thought this would be appealing. Just an odd approach to attracting customers that most certainly made many afraid of getting anywhere near that cold foam.

Advertisers paid an average of 8 million dollars for a 30-second ad spot during Super Bowl LIX. So, no matter how I felt about the six commercials mentioned above, at least they were memorable.