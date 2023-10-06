Unbeaten streak reaches 20

The UW Oshkosh volleyball team traveled to Chicago Sept. 30 for a doubleheader against the University of Chicago (Illinois) and Hope College (Michigan).

The American Volleyball Coaches Association’s No. 3 ranked Titans (20-0, 2-0 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) faced off against the Maroons (5-11, 1-2 in the University Athletic Association) to start the day, winning 3-2 with set scores of 25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 25-17, and 15-9.

Riley Dahlquist, Robyn Kirsch and Sami Perlberg each recorded double digit kills. Dahlquist recorded 19, Kirsch recorded 13 and Perlberg recorded 11. Izzy Coon and Kali Mau led the way in assists, with Coon recording 28 and Mau recording 19.

UWO jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in the first set thanks to three kills by Perlberg. The Maroons made it close a couple times in the set but were never able to get the lead as the Titans cruised to a 25-18 win.

In sets two and three, UWO was able to jump out to early leads before Chicago came back and won by 21-25 and 24-25.

The Titans jumped out to a 9-5 lead in set four thanks to the aid of two kills from Kirsch and multiple Maroon errors. UWO was able to keep the lead just like in the first set and won 25-17.

In the winner take all fifth set, both teams played to a 6-6 tie until the Titans went on a 9-2 run to cruise to the 15-8 set and match win.

In their second match of the day, the Titans turned their sights to No. 2 nationally ranked Hope College (14-1, 2-0 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association). It was not only the second time the Titans faced off against the second-ranked team in D-lll volleyball this season, but also the second win over the second-ranked team (then-ranked No. 2 Trinity University (Texas) on Sept. 7). UWO beat the Flying Dutchmen 3-1 with set scores of 15-25, 25-21, 25-19 and 25-22.

Matching her mighty effort in the upset over Trinity, Perlberg again led UWO on the attack with 18 kills. Hannah Moe also had a productive match, recording nine kills. Mau and Coon again led the team in assists at 22 and 16.

Set one was close early, until the Flying Dutchmen jumped out to a 20-13 lead on their way to a 25-15 win.

The first set was all Hope would win against UWO, as the Titans went on to control the rest of the match.

In set two, UWO turned a 9-9 score into a 15-9 lead thanks to three kills from Riley Kindt and three attack errors from Hope. The Flying Dutchmen were able to tie it back at 19-19 but UWO went on a 6-2 run to close out a 25-21 win.

Set three was dominated by the Titans, as UWO cruised to a 25-19 win. In set four however, the Flying Dutchmen made the Titans earn it. It was a back and forth set, and the Titans did not lead until an attack error by Hope gave the Titans a 21-20 lead. UWO closed the set on a 5-2 run behind kills from Perlberg and Moe. Amelia Hust sealed the victory with an ace.

The Titans will travel to UW-Stout on Oct. 6 and then will return home the following Wednesday (Oct. 11) for a match against UW-Eau Claire.