Women’s soccer kicks off Aug. 29

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team will look to improve off last season’s 3-13-2 record when the 2025 campaign kicks off Aug. 29 on the road against Lewis & Clark College (Oregon) at noon.

The Titans finished seventh in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last year after they went 2-5 in league play with a 3-2 win over UW-Stout and a 1-0 win against UW-River Falls. Oshkosh was outscored by their opponents 36-14 during the 2024 season and averaged 0.78 goals per game.

UWO head coach Erin Coppernoll returns to the helm of the Titans for her 21st season as the winningest coach in program history and third-winningest in WIAC history, with a 196-156-45 record. Coppernoll has led UWO to both of its regular season conference championships, all three of its WIAC Tournament titles and all five of its NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Titans welcome back 21 returning letterwinners to the pitch this fall, including 2024 WIAC Kwik Trip Newcomer of the Year and All-WIAC First Team selection Ryley Meenk. Meenk started all 16 games she appeared in last season as a defender, recording one goal on four shots offensively.

Seniors Maris Heun, Gabby Born and Mallory Kerhin will all return for their final season for UWO. Heun and Born were the two top-scorers for the Titans last season with three goals apiece, and recorded eight and six points, respectively. Kerhin played seven games in goal for the Titans, finishing last season with a 0.731 save percentage and a 2.33 goals against average.

In the 2025 WIAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll, head coaches and sports information directors league-wide selected three-time defending champion UW-La Crosse to win the conference title once again this season. UW-Plattville was voted to finish second, UW-Eau Claire was picked third, while UWO, which last won the league title in 2021, was selected to finish in seventh place for the second-straight year.

The Titans will play their first two matches of the year in Oregon against Lewis & Clark College (scheduled for Aug. 29 at noon) and Willamette University (scheduled for Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.), before traveling to St. Peter, Minnesota, to take on Gustavus Adolphus College.

UWO hosts its first match of the year Sept. 13 against Lake Forest College (Illinois) at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. The Titans then welcome the College of St. Benedict (Minnesota) Sept. 14, followed by the third annual 151 Derby against the University of Dubuque (Iowa) Sept. 20 on the road at Oyen Field.

Oshkosh begins conference play on the road against UW-Eau Claire Oct. 4, and will close out the regular season at home against UW-River Falls Nov. 1 for senior day at 2 p.m.

UWO women’s soccer schedule:

Aug. 29 – At Lewis & Clark College (Oregon) (Noon)

Aug. 31 – At Willamette University (Oregon) (9 a.m.)

Sept. 6 – At Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) (2 p.m.)

Sept. 10 – At Milwaukee School of Engineering (4:30 p.m.)

Sept. 13 – VS Lake Forest College (Illinois) (2 p.m.)

Sept. 14 – VS College of Saint Benedict (Minnesota) (2 p.m.)

Sept. 20 – At University of Dubuque (Iowa) (3 p.m.)

Sept. 24 – At North Park University (Illinois) (7 p.m.)

Sept. 29 – At St. Norbert College (7 p.m.)

Oct. 4 – At UW-Eau Claire (2 p.m.)

Oct. 8 – VS UW-Stevens Point (7 p.m.)

Oct. 11 – VS UW-Stout (4 p.m.)

Oct. 15 – VS Carroll University (7 p.m.)

Oct. 18 – At UW-Platteville (6 p.m.)

Oct. 22 – At UW-Whitewater (7 p.m.)

Oct. 25 – VS UW-La Crosse (2 p.m.)

Nov. 1 – VS UW-River Falls (2 p.m.)