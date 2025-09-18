Oshkosh soccer goes 1-2 over weekend

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team went 1-2 over the course of its busiest week of the season, picking up the Titans’ sole victory at home against the College of Saint Benedict (Minnesota) 2-1 Sept. 14.

In the win against Saint Benedict, UWO forward Addyson Knoebel found the back of the net just two minutes into the first half, off of an assist from Jaden LeRoy, putting the Titans (2-2-2) up 1-0. Addison Stephani responded minutes later for Saint Benedict by converting on her second straight attempt on goal.

The game-winning goal for the Titans wasn’t scored until the 54th minute when forward Gabby Born scored off of a Shannon Walsh assist. It was all defense from there on out as goalkeeper Mallory Kerhin continued keeping pace with her Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference-leading .839 save percentage.

For UWO’s first game of the week on Sept. 10, the Titans fell to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (1-4-1) in a defensive battle 2-1 at Viets Field.

The first half of the match was scoreless with both goalies saving a total of seven shots, and that scoreless streak continued 16 minutes into the second half until MSOE opened up the scoring.

Raider Samathan Fleischman scored off an assist by Elizabeth Kuhn, but the Titans wasted no time responding with a goal of their own. LeRoy responded by converting her second shot on goal of the game after receiving a pass from Addyson Edwards.

Kerhin saved seven of nine shots on goal in the contest against MSOE.

The Titans also hosted undefeated Lake Forest College (Illinois) (7-0-0), where UWO fell short by one goal yet again, with the match concluding 2-1 in favor of the Foresters.

Both of Lake College’s goals came off the boot of Anna Hoffman, who is tied for the NCAA Division III lead in total goals scored, with both being assisted by Izzy DeStafano, who leads D-III in total assists after Saturday’s performance.

LeRoy continued bringing it on the offensive side of things for the Titans as she connected on her only shot of the game in the 79th minute. UWO was knocking on the door to find the equalizer but fell short of a comeback victory against one of D-III’s best offensive duos.

The UWO women’s soccer team returns to action on the road against the University of Dubuque (Iowa) in the annual 151 Derby, at Oyen Field, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m.