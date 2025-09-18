(function(h,o,t,j,a,r){ h.hj=h.hj||function(){(h.hj.q=h.hj.q||[]).push(arguments)}; h._hjSettings={hjid:768930,hjsv:6}; a=o.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; r=o.createElement('script');r.async=1; r.src=t+h._hjSettings.hjid+j+h._hjSettings.hjsv; a.appendChild(r); })(window,document,'https://static.hotjar.com/c/hotjar-','.js?sv=');
Sept. 15 Kwik Trip WIAC Athletes of the Week

Katie Lechton, Staff Writer
September 18, 2025
Samantha Perlberg
Samantha Perlberg

UW Oshkosh’s Samantha Perlberg and Axel Vera Trejo have been named Athletes of the Week by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) for their efforts on the court and field.

Perlberg is a junior pin hitter from Chippewa Falls while Vera Trejo is a freshman from Appleton, who previously played soccer for Iowa Western Community College.

During the Marty Peterson Invitational, Perlberg hit a season high 27 kills as UWO defeated Washington University in St. Louis on Sept. 5. Perlberg would end the tournament with 65 kills, 50 digs, three service aces, two blocks and an attack percentage of .274.

In Vera Trejo’s first game as a Titan, he successfully completed all of his kick attempts against Linfield University (Oregon) to open the season on Sept. 6. Vera Trejo scored 11 of the team’s 31 points during the game, with two points coming after touchdowns and the remaining nine points being scored on field goals from 25, 33 and 36 yards from the posts.

