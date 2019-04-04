Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan

Menu
Filed under News, Top Stories

Case dismissed: Roth v. Board of Regents

Christina Basken, News Editor|April 4, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






UW Oshkosh English professor Christine Roth filed a restraining order against the UW System Board of Regents to block the release of documents requested by a reporter on Nov. 26, 2018.

On Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., during an oral hearing before Judge Barbara Key, several of Roth’s motions were denied: that the University did not provide notice to other individuals, the motion to exempt records and the court also found that the public interest in releasing records outweighs public interest in non-disclosure claim to be dismissed.

An order to seal records will remain in effect until the appeal period passes.

According to court documents filed in the Winnebago County Clerk of Court’s office on Nov. 26, a Wisconsin State Journal reporter submitted a request to the Board of Regents on Oct. 9 for public records pertaining to UWO’s investigation into allegations of plagiarism done by Christine Roth.

During an interview on Dec. 5, Roth told the Advance-Titan that the court action is an attempt to prevent further harassment from a disgruntled colleague.

“The court action is an attempt to prevent further harassment from a disgruntled colleague who continually refuses to accept decisions that have already been made and accepted by all,” Roth said.

The request asked for the following documents to be handed over: a University complaint, an agreement between the University and Roth’s attorney, an investigator’s report filed by faculty members, a committee report of pre-tenure review, at least one email from Roth to the English department sent after the investigation’s findings and “any and all records from Roth’s personnel file that indicate salary changes, promotions, and/or demotions.”

Prior to the oral hearing, Roth’s attorney, Peter Culp, argued 10 specific policy interests that he said override the public’s interest in disclosure, including that the records may contain information about the employment, performance evaluation and or potential discipline of one or more public employees.

At that time, Culp also argued if the documents were disclosed to the public, it would likely have a substantial adverse effect upon Roth’s reputation.

A tickler review date is scheduled for May 1, 2019 at 8 a.m.

About the Writer
Christina Basken, News Editor

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under News

Lettuce grown hydroponically on campus
Lettuce grown hydroponically on campus
Banfield McDonald for Students win OSA elections
Banfield McDonald for Students win OSA elections
UWO alumni receive help from HGTV show
UWO alumni receive help from HGTV show
RTF students take home 16 awards
RTF students take home 16 awards
Tammy Baldwin helps Senate to take on student debt crisis

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin helped reintroduce the Bank on Students Emergency Loan Refinancing Act, which would allow borrowers with existing public or...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Lettuce grown hydroponically on campus
Lettuce grown hydroponically on campus
Gymnastics places fourth at nationals
Gymnastics places fourth at nationals
Banfield McDonald for Students win OSA elections
Banfield McDonald for Students win OSA elections
Free speech for some? UWO tackles 1st Amendment
Free speech for some? UWO tackles 1st Amendment
UWO alumni receive help from HGTV show
UWO alumni receive help from HGTV show
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
Case dismissed: Roth v. Board of Regents