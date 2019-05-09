Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan

Menu
Filed under News, Spotlight, Top Stories

5K for mental health awareness

Megan Behnke, News Writer|May 9, 2019

Community+members%2C+UWO+students+and+staff+participate+in+the+annual+5K+for+mental+health+and+suicide+awareness+at+Oshkosh+North+High+School.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

5K for mental health awareness

Community members, UWO students and staff participate in the annual 5K for mental health and suicide awareness at Oshkosh North High School.

Community members, UWO students and staff participate in the annual 5K for mental health and suicide awareness at Oshkosh North High School.

Hannah Preissner

Community members, UWO students and staff participate in the annual 5K for mental health and suicide awareness at Oshkosh North High School.

Hannah Preissner

Hannah Preissner

Community members, UWO students and staff participate in the annual 5K for mental health and suicide awareness at Oshkosh North High School.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Seven hundred participants showed up for the annual 5K for Mental Health and Suicide Awareness at Oshkosh North High School last Saturday.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted the 5K. NAMI provides education, advocacy and support to help people cope with mental illness.

NAMI Executive Director Mary Lord Janness said the organization started in the 1970s in Madison.

“It was started by two women whose sons suffered from schizophrenia,” Janness said. “They were looking for better care for their sons. They decided to have a national conference, and they felt they had a small crowd that turned out to be hundreds of people, and by the end of that conference, they started a national organization.”

The event is designed to raise awareness of mental health issues and to assist with funding NAMI Oshkosh’s efforts towards local prevention, education and advocacy in Winnebago County.

Janness said the 5K run was started by a woman who lost her son to suicide.

“After a few years it got to be too much for her, and she gave it to NAMI to do,” Janness said. “We’ve been doing it for the last several years.”

unners participate in mental health awareness run

Hannah Preissner

Participant Lawrence Brock said he wanted to run because he had a family member pass away due to mental health issues.

“It’s important to run just to be supportive and raise awareness,” Brock said. “It’s good to get more people involved in these things.”

Participant Tracy Hans said she ran for her cousin who lost his battle to mental health and committed suicide in 2014 at the age of 17.

“Since 2015, we have been doing a team every year for him,” Hans said. “These runs spread awareness, and we need to end the stigma that it is so bad to talk about when you have issues and when people are struggling and for people to get help when they need it instead of taking their own life.”

unners participate in mental health awareness run

Hannah Preissner

Welcome speaker and former running back for the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers Harry Sydney said people have to understand they can all make a difference.

“It all starts with one person,” Sydney said. “When you walk in and go out there, trying to make a difference, you can change things. I can change things. But it starts with one person, regardless of how big or small.”

Singer-songwriter Camille Rae, who performed at the event, said a little over a year ago, someone who meant a lot to her took their own life.

“It’s very hard to deal with. There aren’t enough answers,” Rae said. “We just have to love each other, we have to see what’s going on, ask them if they’re okay. You are so loved, no matter how alone you may feel.”

Hans said she encourages more people to participate in runs.

“I do the one in Fond du Lac, and we do this one every year,” Hans said. “We try to get as many people as possible.”

Sydney said everybody has the power to make a difference and support one another.

“Every little bit helps,” Sydney said. “Be the person that makes a difference. Today, you have a beautiful day. Make it the start of something special.”

About the Writer
Megan Behnke, News Writer

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under News

‘Reproductive writes’ analyzed with blackout poetry
‘Reproductive writes’ analyzed with blackout poetry
UWFDL, UWFV make tree-mendous progress
UWFDL, UWFV make tree-mendous progress
Geology professor shares his survival story

Valentine’s Day 2008 started out as a day like any other for Joseph Peterson, but in a matter of minutes, it turned into a day that will be ingr...

Green named finalist for UWW position

UW Oshkosh Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Cheryl Green, currently serving as the interim chancellor at UW-Whitewater, has been named one of three...

Sylvia Carey-Butler leaves to pursue a new position at Kennesaw State University

UW Oshkosh Assistant Chancellor for Academic Support of Inclusive Excellence Dr. Sylvia Carey-Butler has accepted the chief diversity officer posi...

Other stories filed under Spotlight

Key characters leave A-T
Key characters leave A-T
News editor leaves her helmet behind
News editor leaves her helmet behind
Trash is finally taken out at A-T
Trash is finally taken out at A-T
EIC doesn’t burn the place down, thanks his folks
EIC doesn’t burn the place down, thanks his folks
long-standing desker finally leaves
long-standing desker finally leaves
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
5K for mental health awareness