UFS call for more state funding, administrative transparency

By United Faculty and Staff of Oshkosh American Federation of Teachers, Local #6506

This has been a devastating week for us at UW Oshkosh, as 140 of our colleagues were informed that they no longer have jobs. Along with 76 voluntary retirements, and the non-renewal of contracts for many instructional staff, including those who have taught here for decades, this means the loss of more than 20% of our workforce. These losses seriously impact crucial units at our university and will make it difficult for us to offer the same programs and services we provided in the past. Those of us who remain will be asked to pick up the slack, and although we remain committed to providing a high quality educational experience, we fear we will not be able to serve our students as well moving forward.

Along with UW Oshkosh’s administration, we lament that declining state spending has led us to this point and call for renewed state investment in higher education. The legislature has a $4 billion budget surplus; they could choose, as states like Minnesota and New Jersey have, to reinvest in public higher education.

More than 75% of the current state legislature hold a bachelor’s or associate degree, many from UW schools, earned at a time when state support per-pupil was higher. Yet, the majority of this legislature refuses to release the funding necessary to support the same affordable, high-quality education for today’s students. Being 43 among the 50 U.S. states in per-pupil funding at our main campuses is simply not good enough.

Every UW employee now also faces a declining salary because Robin Vos doesn’t like the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that fulfill our mission. He has cut funding and refused to provide approved raises until we eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programming. Despite this, we will continue to do our best to welcome and to educate every student, of all backgrounds. That is what they deserve.

Locally, our Faculty Senate unanimously passed a resolution that called on Chancellor Andy Leavitt to be fully transparent about the university’s finances and to take more seriously the input of faculty and staff in how the university operates. Over 600 students, staff, faculty and community members signed a petition demanding the same. Our Faculty Senate has so far received only limited budgetary data, and Leavitt has refused to more fully include faculty and staff leadership in decision making. He insisted that he does respect faculty and staff views—but when the workforce says you don’t with a unified voice, it is time to listen to them.

We will keep trying to engage positively with UWO’s administration, so that we can make better decisions together. But when they won’t even admit that they are forcing instructors out of their long-term jobs or include these very real job losses in the numbers they release to the press, it is clear why their words are met with our skepticism.

UW Oshkosh’s economic contribution to the state of Wisconsin is more than $500 million annually. The students, staff and instructors who make up this university drive that economic impact. Our graduates make the state better in myriad ways. It’s time for the state of Wisconsin to invest in our future by investing in us.