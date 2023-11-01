It’s time to support student free press

Owen Larsen / Advance-Titan – The Advance-Titan staff works on this week’s paper in their Reeve Memorial Union office.

Being the victim of a home invasion, crashing your car while answering a text, going down in a plane crash. As humans, we often assume it will never happen to us; we believe those things happen to other people.

The same could be said of student First Amendment rights. Everything is going along fine until a school newspaper tries to cover a topic that school administrators feel is inappropriate or puts the school in a bad light. Often they’ll enact a policy stating all requests for comments must go through the marketing department or they’ll request to vet the interview questions first.

What many public information officers or school administrators fail to acknowledge is that they are placing illegal gag orders over the school’s community.

The Advance-Titan staff believe that Assembly Bill 551, which would protect student First Amendment rights by stipulating that student journalists are responsible for determining the content of student publications at public secondary schools and colleges, will improve our ability to learn real life journalistic skills in a student newsroom. The past has shown us that violations to our First Amendment rights can happen here unless we do something to stop it.

Take for example the Cardinal Columns, the Fond du Lac High School newspaper. In 2014, the staff had to fight back when their administration imposed a restrictive policy of prior review after the publication of a story on rape culture.

Then, in 2019, the North Star, Oshkosh North High School’s student newspaper, was the victim of administrative censorship when the school took down a factually accurate story regarding the suspension of the assistant principal. On top of this, the school pressed the students to reveal an anonymous source and subsequently established a prior restraint process on the paper, two further blatant violations of the publication’s First Amendment rights.

And just last year, the Advance-Titan fought back against prior restraint when the UWO marketing and communications department tried to require Advance-Titan writers and editors to submit interview questions to them in advance so they could vet them before granting us interviews.

It was nearly impossible for the A-T staff to report unbiased pieces about our campus to the community surrounding us without having access to all necessary sources. Assembly Bill 551 would stop that from happening.

We are going through higher education in a time unlike any else before it. In the age of information overload and constant technological advancements, the ability to learn journalistic skills freely is more important than ever.

There must be a specific, standard set of rules for student journalism. Students shouldn’t have to worry about ambiguous, subjective rulings from school administrators determining what students can and can’t write.

Bill 551 would allow students like us to experience the field in a safe and supported way while we pursue our education. Students at every level need to know they can ask questions about and report on topics that are important to them and their communities without fear that their choices will be made for them or removed altogether.

It’s more important than ever that our institutions put learning first and foster environments that develop critical thinking and communication skills students will need to succeed in future workplaces and as citizens in a democracy.

Bill 551 will also encourage civic engagement among young people. UW studies have shown that students are unlikely to engage in difficult conversations, whether out of fear of being wrong or upsetting someone. Student journalism is a way to understand how to communicate in a professional, civil manner while thinking critically about any given topic.

We are preparing to become the next voices of the news in Wisconsin and by granting us the unrestricted access to prepare ourselves to be the best reporters possible, you are improving the entire state.

According to the Student Press Law Center website, 17 states have legislation that protects student press freedom, with West Virginia becoming the latest state on the list in March.