The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Letter to the Editor: rising education costs ruining America

Edwin Beilke, Guest Writer
May 8, 2024

Rising costs of education in America are ruining our country. 

A lot of problems are created with the rise in costs of education in America, some of those being high school graduates not wanting to spend money on college, the costs of everyday life and complications after college. 

College is a very expensive route to take coming out of high school. There are tons of benefits in heading to college, but the prices of tuition may not make up for these incentives. According to educationdata.org “The cost of tuition at public 4-year institutions increased 9.24% from 2010 to 2022.” This alone is enough to make high school graduates think twice about going to college, as a result of this we will see less people obtaining degrees for important jobs. This will hurt our country in ways we may not be able to understand today. 

Also, the costs of everyday life aren’t factored into the rising cost of attending college in America. Some of the things that go into the costs of everyday life are: rent, books, food and much more. When students are spending a substantial amount on tuition, it leaves very little for common necessities that people outside of college don’t account for. This is another example of something that will make people think twice about attending college therefore deterring them from it. 

In addition, post college complications create stress for students having to deal with rising education costs. With these increases, that begs the question, when these people finally graduate what will their financial situation be? Well, they will be countless dollars in debt, so it makes it difficult to try and get everything financially in order without having to pay off their loans. When you graduate you want to get a house, start a family, ect., but with all of the debt students have, it makes it unbelievably difficult for these things. This, as well as the two other points, make college in America a very unappealing route and as a result will hurt our country greatly. 
