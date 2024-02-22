Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO men’s basketball loses on senior night

Emily Buffington
February 22, 2024

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team fell to UW-Stevens Point on Feb. 17 69-64 in their final game of the season at the Kolf Sports Center.

UWO seniors Will Mahoney, Nick Otto, Nick Spang and Quinn Steckbauer were all recognized before the game as the graduating 2024 class.

Mahoney led the Titans with 18 points and five rebounds. Carter Thomas followed with 10 points and four rebounds and Michael Metcalf-Grassman registered 11 rebounds and nine points.

Titans (10-15, 3-11 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) shot 46.0% from the field, 38.1% from three, and 83.3% from the line, leading the Pointers (12-12, 6-7 WIAC) from the field and line. UWO also led in bench points (19-9) and second chance points (5-2).  

Pointers went on a seven-point run to open the first half. Mahoney put the Titans on the board with a three-pointer followed by a pair of free throws. The teams traded points for a majority of the half until a layup from UWO’s Reed Gunnink was followed by another layup from Thomas to close the score gap. 

Another layup from Mahoney tied the game up at 17-17. The Pointers went on another 8-0 spurt to gain the lead back. Thomas and Metcalf-Grassman both secured two free throws for the Titans. The half ended with a layup from Nick Kraftzenk, however the Titans remained down by 10.

The second half started with a three-pointer from the Pointers followed by a three-pointer from Thomas. Pointers went on a seven-point run to extend their lead over the Titans. Thomas responded with another three-pointer before the Pointers came back with four points. 

Kraftzenk, Matt Imig and Metcalf-Grassman all secured three-pointers. The teams traded points before the Titans went on a seven-point spurt to shorten the score gap. With three minutes left in the game, the Titans scored nine straight to make it a four-point game. The Pointers outscored the Titans 3-2 including a converted free throw attempt with two-seconds left to seal the game.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Titans break 10 school records at WIAC meet
Owen Larsen / Advance-Titan Head Coach Dom Pfister cuts down the net after UWO FDL’s victory
UWO FDL basketball program ends on top
Titans take 6th at WIAC Championship
Courtesy of UWO Athletics Cut: Bridget Froehlke (right) congratulates Kennedy Osterman after a play against UW-La Crosse. The two combined for 33 points in the game.
Titans claim 15th WIAC regular season title
Courtesy of UWO Athletics UWO’s Emily Buffington approaches the vault. Buffington scored a 38.475 all-around score on Feb. 16
Gymnastics remains unbeaten
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWOs Kayce Vaile led the Titans with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the semifinal round win over the Eagles on Wednesday night.
UWO women's basketball advances to WIAC Championship game

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest