Titans football seeks 12th WIAC title

The UW Oshkosh football team aims to compete for the 2025 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title (WIAC) after the Titans’ fourth consecutive six win season with head coach Peter Jenninngs.

In the annual preseason WIAC poll, the Titans were predicted to place fifth in the conference. UWO also received votes in both the D3football.com and American Football Coaches Association preseason polls but fell short of cracking the nation’s top 25.

Last season, UWO finished with a record of 6-4 (4-3 WIAC) which put them in a fourth place tie with UW-Whitewater in the WIAC, behind UW-Platteville, UW-La Crosse, and UW-River Falls. They held the conference’s sixth best offense scoring 26.8 points per game, and the fifth best scoring defense allowing 26.1 points per game.

After the Titans picked up two impressive out of conference victories to start their season against Wheaton College (Illinois) and Linfield University (Oregon), UWO got clobbered by their final out of conference opponent Michigan Tech University and dropped its first WIAC game

against nationally ranked UWW. The Titans went on to rally off four straight wins against conference opponents UWL, UWP, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Eau Claire, then dropped the final two of the season.

UWO has 46 letterwinners including five previous All-WIAC selections that will be returning to the gridiron for the Titans this fall. Kyle Dietzen, a three time All-WIAC selection will lead the defense, as his teammate, Clayton Schwalbe, a two-time first team All-WIAC selection, catches passes for the offense.

With the departures of Trae Tetzlaff, the program’s career receptions leader and second most career receiving yard getter, as well as last year’s rushing yards leader Justice Lovelace, two huge holes open up in the offense. Look for returning running back Tristian Taylor to fill Lovelace’s void, as returning wide receivers Londyn Little and Jon Mathieu work to step up in the absence of Tetzlaff.

UWO’s 2025 season opens up against No. 16 Linfield University (Oregon) at Maxwell Field in McMinnville, Oregon, on Sep. 6 at 1 p.m. PST. After that, the Titans will travel to Naperville, Illinois, to face off against the defending national champions No. 1 North Central College (Illinois), who are looking to protect a year-long winning streak. Out of conference play then wraps up with the Titans home opener against Roosevelt University (Illinois) on Sep. 20 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium at 1 p.m.

UWO Football Schedule:

Sep. 6 – At No. 16 Linfield University (Oregon) (1 p.m.)

Sep. 13 – At No. 1 North Central College (Illinois) (1 p.m.)

Sep. 20 – VS Roosevelt University (Illinois) (1 p.m.)

Oct. 4 – VS No. 19 UW-Rivers Falls (1 p.m.)

Oct. 11 – At UW-Stout (1 p.m.)

Oct. 18 – VS UW-Eau Claire (1 p.m.)

Oct. 25 – At No. 11 UW-La Crosse (2 p.m.)

Nov. 1 – At No. 15 UW-Platteville (1 p.m.)

Nov. 8 – VS UW-Stevens Point (1 p.m.)

Nov. 15 – VS No. 24 UW-Whitewater (1 p.m.)