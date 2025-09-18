(function(h,o,t,j,a,r){ h.hj=h.hj||function(){(h.hj.q=h.hj.q||[]).push(arguments)}; h._hjSettings={hjid:768930,hjsv:6}; a=o.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; r=o.createElement('script');r.async=1; r.src=t+h._hjSettings.hjid+j+h._hjSettings.hjsv; a.appendChild(r); })(window,document,'https://static.hotjar.com/c/hotjar-','.js?sv=');
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Titans take two of three in UWO Invitational

Nolan Andler, Co-Sports Editor
September 18, 2025
Zach Bellin / Advance-Titan UWO’s Sami Perlberg (5) attempts a kill in the match against Hope College on Saturday. Perlberg reached 1,000 kills in her three year career during the game against Hope.

The UW Oshkosh volleyball team took 2 out of 3 games in the UW Oshkosh Invitational over the past weekend (Sept. 12-13). The No. 3 nationally ranked Titans fell to No. 5 University of La Verne (California) 3-2 to start the invitational, but swept No. 8 Hope College (Michigan) and the University of Chicago to wrap it up the next day. In the match against Hope College, Junior Sami Perlberg recorded her 1,000th kill.

In the game against La Verne, Perlberg led the team with 24 kills. Izzy Coon led with 30 assists in the effort. The Titans started the first set 7-0, along with a 4-0 run and a 5-0 run respectively in the set. UWO was able to cruise to a 25-19 set one win. 

The second set of the night was tightly contested as neither team had a lead that was larger than four points while going back and forth. The Titans were able to have the last laugh in the set. With the set tied 25-25, a 2-0 run behind a kill from Perlberg and a Leopard attack error won the Titans the set at 27-25. 

Despite falling 21-16 in set three, behind three kills from Perlberg, UWO made a valiant effort to close the gap at 24-23 behind La Verne. Before UWO was able to get the tying point and force the third set to overtime, the Leopards were able to get the final kill to win set three 25-23 and force a fourth set.   

The fourth set was where the match shifted La Verne’s way. The set started with a 9-9 tie, but a 4-0 run by the Leopards got them a 13-9 lead. From there, La Verne never relinquished the lead as the Leopards cruised to a win in the fourth set and clinched set four 25-18.  In the fifth set, it was all Leopards as two 4-0 runs allowed La Verne to claim an 11-3 lead. UWO couldn’t do much in the fifth set as the Titans fell for the first time in 2025 with a 3-2 loss to the Leopards. 

The Titans came back the next day with a doubleheader against Hope College and the University of Chicago. 

In the first match of the day against Hope, UWO swept the Flying Dutch 3-0. Perlberg not only led the team with 16 kills, but one of the 16 was her 1,000th kill in her collegiate career. 

Set one was all Titans as UWO dominated it from the start. With the Titans winning 8-6, an 8-1 run for UWO behind five Hope errors helped the Titans jump to a 16-7 lead. That run was more than enough as UWO cruised to a 25-12 set one win. 

Set two was the closest one of the game as neither team held a lead greater than three points for most of the match while trading punches. That was until UWO went on a 4-0 run to turn an 18-18 game into a 22-18 lead. The cushion was enough as UWO ended the set with a 25-21 win.

The third set was similar to the second set. Both teams traded punches early, but a 3-0 run with a 16-15 lead behind two kills from Perlberg got the Titans a 19-15 lead. And from there, UWO was able to use the cushion and close out the match against the Flying Dutch.

UWO dominated the entire match against the University of Chicago Maroons to wrap up the weekend. 

The Titans were able to put sets one and two out of reach to win both 25-13 and 25-15 respectively. Oshkosh then started the third set with a 5-1 run behind two combined kills by Emmy Wizceb and Grace Jurgens. UWO was able to build a lead as high as 18-7 on the way to a 25-17 set three win and a sweep over the Maroons. 

The Titans will hit the road on Wednesday, Sept. 17 for its first WIAC game of the season as UWO will travel to Johnson Fieldhouse in Menominee to play against UW-Stout at 7 p.m. UWO will return home at Kolf Sports Center for the UW Oshkosh Triangular on Saturday, Sept. 20, as the Titans will face two teams from Minnesota in St. Catherine University and University of Northwestern-St. Paul. Both matches will start at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. 

You can check the results of the Titans clash against the UWS Blue Devils at uwoshkoshtitans.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics – Rylie Severson led all Titan golfers at the Illinois Wesleyan University Fall Classic with a score of 156 (+12), helping the Titans secure a 12th place finish
Women’s golf places 12th at Illinois Wesleyan
Samantha Perlberg
Sept. 15 Kwik Trip WIAC Athletes of the Week
Jess Duch / Advance-Titan – Bre Schultz serves it up for the Titans at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts against Ripon College. UWO won the contest 7-0.
UWO tennis sweeps Ripon 7-0
Zach Bellin / Advance-Titan – UWO’s Brynn Higgins receives a pass in the middle of the field at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium in UWO’s 2-1 win over Saint Benedict.
Oshkosh soccer goes 1-2 over weekend
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics The Titans huddle during a game last season. UWO opens up its home slate for 2025 on Saturday.
Football drops game at No. 1 North Central
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics – UWO’s Taryn Endres putts at Dretzka Park Golf Course at the Milwaukee School of Engineering Invitational last Saturday.
Women’s golf off to strong start to fall season
About the Contributor
Nolan Andler
Nolan Andler, Sports Editor
Nolan Andler has been the Sports Editor of the Advance-Titan since the start of the 2024-25 school year. He began writing for the Advance- Titan in the fall of 2023 before he was given the role of running the sports newsletter that spring semester. In his semester he attended UW-River Falls in 2022. Andler was the lone sports writer of the UWRF paper The Student Voice. Andler joined the Advance-Titan to not only improve his skills as a writer and gain experience in his goal to be a sports journalist. He also joined to gain experience and friendships with other people.