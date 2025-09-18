Women’s golf places 12th at Illinois Wesleyan

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team finished 12th out of 19 teams, with a team score of 646 at the two-day Illinois Wesleyan University Fall Classic this past weekend in Normal, Illinois.

UWO’s Rylie Severson was the squad’s top finisher in the meet after she placed 22nd with a score of 156 (+12). The next two Oshkosh finishers were Sophia Eggert and Hailey Matenaer, who both ended the contest with a 49th-place finish, posting scores of 163 (+19). Titans golfers Sydney Bornhorst and Taryn Endres finished the event with a score of 166 (+22), both tying for 64th, while Chloe Yang rounded out the event with a score of 188 (+44) and slotted in at the 114th spot.

The Titans will be back in action at the Benedictine University (Illinois) Midwest Region Classic at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville on Friday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Sept. 20.