Drag queen talks life and career

Ordained minister, UW Oshkosh junior and elementary special education major Jacob Fulton is an awarded drag star who tours the Midwest performing at shows, pageants and clubs.

When Fulton first took the stage two years ago as Momma J, his stage persona, he said he was mortified, horrified and nervous to the point of vomit.

Two years later, he has his own show coming to Oshkosh at The Nickel on March 22 at 7 p.m., where Momma J will host a bingo event along with “a few little numbers.”

The Advance-Titan sat down with Fulton to discuss drag, life as a drag performer, dealing with leg hair and what he looks forward to in the performance industry.

So Jacob, what do you do?

As a drag performer, the main job is to blur the lines of gender and express a certain artform and for me, that is an extreme caricature of what society upholds women to be. It’s trying to expose that role in a comedic way.

When did you start?

I’m coming up on two years in two weeks. Two years ago I went out to Minneapolis with one costume and won a contest, and it’s all been uphill from there.

Do you perform private events?

I’ve done a few private events for birthday parties, sorority parties, anyone who wants an entertainer for the evening.

Have you always loved performing?

As a kid I didn’t want to be the center of attention at all, and somehow that switched in high school, and I loved the spotlight, and I’ve been chasing it ever since.

Are Momma J and Jacob the same?

They are the same person, but they behave differently. When I’m Jacob I blend in, I try to blend in, and when I’m Momma J, I try to stand out. I’d say that’s the biggest difference between us.

How do people treat Momma J?

A lot of people objectify entertainers. It’s ‘Can I get a picture? Oh my gosh, I have to tell my friends about you.’ You’re treated more like an object than a person, or a commodity like a hot topic, something taboo. Whereas, as Jacob I just blend in, and you treat people just like people and not an idol or even a celebrity of sorts.

Where are you in your drag career?

Even though I’ve been doing it for two years, I’m just in the beginning. There’s never a chance to stop growing. I can’t wait to see where I am 10 or 20 years down the road.

What do your parents think of Momma J?

My father has never been in my life to experience Momma J, unfortunately. But my mom is very accepting; she’s been to plenty of my shows. Every Christmas or birthday she will get me a little necklace or earrings just for Momma J, not Jacob.

How much have you spent on costumes?

Costumes individually can range from two, three, four hundred dollars, and then having a closet of 30 or 40 of those, and wigs and everything on top, I don’t even have an estimate of how much that would be. But it’s been a pretty penny. Probably a down payment on a small house.

How do you deal with leg hair?

A lot of layering. For hips and butt, it’s like a couch cushion, and you put on like 13 pairs of tights. So by then you don’t have leg hair, but you don’t have circulation either. You’re cinching’ and putting all sorts of things on to take in the body, let out the body, look bigger or smaller in some areas, and by the end of it, even if I’m not wearing a costume, most of my body is covered with some sort of undergarment fabric.

What’s that like?

Hot. Very hot.

Does your drag persona have anything you wish you had in your life?

Confidence. Just a little bit more confidence. Momma J is very out there and will talk to strangers and socialize with just about anyone. I wish that when the wig came off I had that same amount of confidence.