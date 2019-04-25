Baseball splits doubleheaders with Stout, defeats Pointers

Titans shake off four-game losing streak with wins in doubleheader against Stout and Stevens Point

After a four-game losing streak, the UW Oshkosh baseball team came out on top against UW-Stout, winning both games during the doubleheader at Mauston last Friday.

UW-Stevens Point

The Titans defeated the Pointers in two close games. In their first outing, the Titans won 7-6 and the second game 3-2.

In both games, the Titans were down early and had to claw their way back into the game. In the first game the Titans were scoreless through the first two innings, scoring two runs in the third and three runs in the fourth. In the second game of the day the Titans scored three runs in the sixth and held on to win.

First baseman Kade Bohlman had two runs, two hits and three RBIs in the first game Wednesday.

In the second game second, baseman Hunter Staniske led the Titans with two hits and one RBI.

Pitcher Jared Horton said the team was primed and ready for the doubleheader Wednesday afternoon.

“This gave us time for some extra work in before our doubleheader, which is always a good thing,” Horton said

McNabb said veteran leadership has kept the spirits high during this season’s rough times.

UW-Stout

UW-Stout scored three times in the top of the first inning before UWO’s Jensen Hinton tied the score at four with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth frame. Dylan Ott drove in the game-winning run during the bottom of the seventh inning. The Titans had 24 hits.

Starting pitcher Colan Treml and reliever Logan King held the Blue Devils scoreless over the final six innings.

Treml is now tied for ninth in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference history with 234 career strikeouts during his four seasons.

The Blue Devils stayed alive throughout the entire game, but this was not enough for Titan’s defense.

Titan’s pitcher Chris Atwood registered 10 strikeouts allowing only five hits in a complete-game effort. Holding a no-hitter over the Blue Devils and retiring 14 out of the 15 batters he faced.

UWO took the lead for good with a seven-run third inning, with RBIs from Alex Koch, Hinton, Jonathan Selchow, Matt McNabb, Zack Radde, and Bohlman.

The Titan’s capped their string of 12 unanswered runs with an RBI triple from Sean Cummins and a squeeze bunt by Selchow in the fourth inning and a single walk-off run by Staniske. The Titans conclude the first half of the four game series against the Blue Devils up 2-0.

The Blue Devils defeated the Titans during the last stretch of the four-game series.

UWO and UW-Stout are now tied for the fourth and final spot in the league tournament with six conference games remaining.

In Saturday’s first contest, the Blue Devils were up 10-0 after a six-run sixth frame.

Seven Titans registered hits, including Ott who tallied a run-scoring single to break the shutout during the bottom of the sixth. Bohlman added an RBI double in the seventh inning.

Starting pitcher Ryan Wilkening suffered the Titan’s loss, allowing five runs on 10 hits in five innings. Wilkening walked one batter and had one strike out.

During the second and final game of the series, the Blue Devil’s defense held the Titan’s to just one run on eight hits. Staniske hit a two-out RBI single, scoring in the bottom of the frame.

Radde and Bohlman accounted for two of the Titans scored eight singles.

The Titans fell short to the Blue Devils 6-1, concluding this series.

Moving forward, the Titans plan to work out their kinks both individually and as a team to get back their winning streak.

“Doubleheaders are definitely tough,” McNabb said. “The most challenging part is keeping your head in the game and staying mentally locked in for all 18 innings for the day, and then coming back the next morning and doing the same exact thing. It’s a grind for sure.”

McNabb said if the team needs to play more loose and confident, good things will come.

“Sometimes you just need to let the game come to you and and play your game the way you know how,” McNabb said.

Due to the weather, Tuesday’s game was postponed to April 24, giving the Titans an extra day to prepare for UW-Stevens Point.

The Titans will be home this Saturday for senior night as they face off against Ripon College.