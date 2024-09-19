Package system nightmare

Have you ever heard the quote, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it?” First with the Scotty’s construction and now with this, it seems as though UW Oshkosh has the tendency to instead employ “If it ain’t broke, fix it anyways.”

The UWO administration’s decision to dismantle the packaging system is an example of this. The problem with this is that it doesn’t really fix much, and seems to cause more problems than it solves.

This new system was put in place mostly to help prevent package conflicts such as giving the wrong package to the wrong person and residents not picking up their packages. The new process aims to fix these problems by leaving package organization and distribution to the desk managers instead of the desk workers.

While having desk managers in charge is likely to prevent distribution errors, it won’t completely dispel them. Afterall, we’re all human and we all make mistakes. Residence life desk managers are also already overworked as it is, so I wouldn’t hold it against them if the mental strain resulted in distribution and logging errors.

Moreover, the policy requiring some students to walk halfway across campus to pick up their packages doesn’t really solve the aforementioned problem of students not picking up their packages. And who can blame them?

Having to walk all the way to the Scotts at the edge of campus is much more inconvenient, especially if the residents have multiple packages or extra large/heavy ones.

It also doesn’t help that the package-to-worker ratio is so disproportionate that residents have to wait in lines so long that they reach the door of the lounge. One resident, a sophomore living in Stewart Hall, said, “I had to wait in line for forty minutes just to get one package. It used to take five minutes at most, and I can’t afford to be wasting all that time as a college student.”

I live off campus and work for the Fletcher Hall desk, so this not only doesn’t affect me, but actually benefits me as it gives me less work to do while working at the desk. Regardless, I feel for the students affected by this change and stand by my opinion that this creates more problems than it solves. Lastly, I hope that the administration will reevaluate this decision.