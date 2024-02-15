Oshkosh Public Museum turns 100

The Oshkosh Public Museum will celebrate 100 years with “OPM 100,” a year-long series of exhibitions, events and programs highlighting Oshkosh’s culture in the last century.

“We could not be more excited to mark this incredible milestone alongside the Oshkosh community,” Museum director Sarah Phillips said. “The museum itself is a park of Oshkosh history, and the stories we preserve and share continue to strengthen Oshkosh for future generations.”

The series will showcase key features of Oshkosh’s rich history with two special exhibits. The first, titled “1920’s Oshkosh: Colorful Times in Black and White,” opened Feb. 6 and shows Oshkosh photographs from a hundred years ago.

The second, “Sawyer Saga,” will be a three-part exhibit chronicling the historic Sawyer family. Part one will open March 15, part two will open June 15 and part three will open Sept. 21.

OPM will kick off their first educational program of the year Saturday, Feb. 24 with “American Girls: 1920s History with Claudie. Attendees will have the chance to win an American Girl doll and accessories.

OPM will also teach two workshops for preserving sentimental objects. They will teach how to care for family photos on April 20 and how to care for treasured textiles on Oct. 5.

The museum will also feature the following special events:

May 11 – Historic Osh Hop — Explore historic properties including the Doe house, the Corbett house and more around the city.

Nov. 2 – Dia de los Muertos — This will be Oshkosh’s third annual celebration of Day of the Dead, which honors lost loved ones.

Nov. 8 – A Toast to a Century: OPM 100 Reception — Celebrate a century of Oshkosh memories with the OPM. More information to come.

For event details and the latest updates on OPM 100, visit oshkoshmuseum.org or contact Kate Stel at kstel@oshkoshwi or (920) 236-5799.