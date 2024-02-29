Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Hip-hop: The American export of Black culture

Doug Newhouse
February 29, 2024

Black History Month is winding down. As a last hurrah for Black History Month, the second-annual Decade Dance was held on Friday, the last one of February.  

The dance was organized by Michelle Kuhl, an associate professor of history who also teaches courses in African American studies and women’s and gender studies. Last year the theme was 1970s disco, and this year it was the 1990s. At the dance they played hip-hop, R&B and rave music.

It is Black culture that pioneered these music styles and inspired other artists. Migrating musicians from the South brought their musical styles to the Bronx, which is where many other cultures converged. 

“It was in the Bronx, in the 1970s, and it’s a fusion of multiple cultures,” Kuhl said. This caused a mixture of African-Caribbean music such as mambo, dance hall, salsa, and native African music and dances.

“[All these influences] melt and fuse and inspire each other and develop into the earliest rap and hip-hop,” she said.

While the hip-hop movement was underground for a time, it later became more popular.

“It grows throughout the ‘80s, but it’s still more in the underground in the ‘70s and ‘80s but then becomes more mainstream by the ‘80s and particularly the ‘90s,” Kuhl said. 

It was underground because it was associated with gangs and was “street.” In the ‘80s there was a lot of gang violence. Seeing so many people getting killed in gunplay, gangs replaced guns with hip-hop dancing. 

“So at one point … the gang leaders got together and said we keep killing each other and the police don’t care,” Kuhl said. “They’re fine if we are just killing each other. So instead of gun violence and knife battles we should have dance battles. And they actually do start having dance battles.”

Compared to disco, hip-hop was viewed as masculine because of its association with gangs, whereas disco at the time was viewed as feminine.

“Early hip-hop and breakdancing was actually very macho … it was very athletic, very physical, they’re spinning, they’re flipping around,” Kuhl said. “But a lot of girls didn’t dance with them. … Girls wanted to dress up and go to the disco halls because they could dance there.”

Today, 1990s hip-hop, R&B, and other genres are widely enjoyed today. Some, like Kuhl, argue hip-hop is one of America’s best contributions to the music world.

“That’s one of the greatest American exports: … Black culture,” Kuhl said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Courtesy of WRST Titan TV and 90.3 WRST-FM took home 26 awards at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Student Awards for Excellence held Feb. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Titan TV, WRST take home WBA Awards
Advance-Titan Photo: The Oshkosh Public Museum celebrates its 100th birthday with a year-long series of exhibits, workshops and events.
Oshkosh Public Museum turns 100
Priebe to open eight exhibits this semester
A-T staff win ACP Clips and Clicks awards
Photo Courtesy of Laura Johnson - Visit the Sugar Plum Fairy and check out her whimsical decorations.
Dive into the magical world of The Nutcracker
Brooke Hansen / Advance-Titan - For every $100 spent at a local business, about $68 stays in the community rather than the $43 that remains if you shop nationally, according to Sustainable Connections.
Shop local this holiday season

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest