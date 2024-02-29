Life as a Black student in the arts

“African American people are the bedrock, in my opinion, of popular entertainment here today in this generation,” said Alphonso Simpson Jr., director of African American Studies and associate professor in the department of sociology. “And it’s not just music, but it’s also theater and movies and, you know, Afro beats music, and it’s just so many things. So many facets of popular culture that are the spawn of African American culture.”

Simpson said the hardest part of being a Black student in the arts today is going to a college where they aren’t championed. “If they go over into the music program or the theater program or the dance program, many of them traditionally fall into programs that only do European art music or that are based in European art. And, nobody really gets a chance to focus on Black art, Black dance, Black music and those types of things.”

At UW Oshkosh, however, Simpson says they are doing their best to provide a supportive and inclusive environment for Black artists. Additionally, he is proud of the way they’ve welcomed his approach to bringing in more diverse programs like the African American Studies Club, the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, and the Gospel Choir.

“Everything that, you know, I’ve sought to start or implement, I’ve always had the support of my colleagues, and my contemporaries, and the chancellor and the provost and so I’m very, very much pleased with the reception of African American Studies and the support that it gets here on campus and in the community.”

In light of that support, meet some of UWO’s talented Black artists:

Michael Buckner

Influenced by the cartoons and comics of his childhood, senior Michael Buckner says Todd McFarlane, Dwayne McDuffie and the artists who made Ninja Turtles are the reason he became an artist.

“I’d say they were the ones that kind of always inspired me, and made me think, like, oh, I really can do this, and make money to support myself,” Buckner said.

Although he’d prefer simply using pencil in his art, Buckner has adopted the use of a tablet and pen to keep up with the growth of technology. Throughout his work, he’s been known to use humor to connect with his audience.

“I noticed humor tends to often disarm people, but I’ve done this with my own identity, um, sometimes I try to be provocative,” said Buckner. “Sometimes it works. Other times it’s like, it’s still funny. It’s just like, we might want to be careful.”

Once he graduates, he plans to start his career as a graphic designer while keeping art like his idols on the backburner. “Many famous people in the past and more recently nowadays, they always say, like, ‘Yeah, I followed my dream, but I also had a day job too. I didn’t just solely rely on it,” Buckner said.

Jayden Flowers

Jayden Flowers is a senior at UWO studying psychology and minoring in music and African American studies. As a musician, she has a love for music in all of its forms.

“I am a saxophonist,” said Flowers. “I am a part of the Wind Ensemble and Jazz band on campus as well as the Fox Valley Concert Band. Jazz is my favorite because of the improvisation and being able to play difficult rhythms that you don’t normally see in concert music.”

Making connections through music is why Flowers values it so much. She emphasized that playing music is a form of communication that people don’t normally get to experience.

“In concert band and playing in jazz, it is important to listen to the people around you to maintain a good balance within the ensemble. I think making music is a way of communication and it can be a way to connect with peers in a way that having normal conversations doesn’t always open up that avenue.”

Those connections with peers were something Flowers reflected on when discussing being a Black student in the arts at a predominantly white school. “There are not very many Black people in the music department here at Oshkosh and sometimes I can feel the disconnect almost like everywhere if I am not doing something with [the] African American Studies Club,” she said. “However, my saxophone section is awesome, and I love how they always incorporate me in things even if I have a schedule conflict, they always extend invites to me and they make me feel included as a music minor.”

Although Flowers is a psychology major, she says she is looking forward to presenting her research into Black composers at the National Council of Black Studies (NCBS) in March.

“I think it is important for people to know that Black people also composed and wrote classical forms of music. I want to help erase the stereotype of Black people only having rap or jazz influence,” said Flowers. “As I was doing this research, I gained a whole new appreciation of my craft, and it inspired me to be a better musician because of their genius and working together to create something from the Black community to be proud of.”

Samuel Ayoade

One artist on campus is Samuel Ayoade, a senior studying computer software engineering. “My art primarily is music. But I also dabble in digital art and 3D art with software like Blender and Procreate,” Ayoade said.

For Ayoade, art is a form of expression.

“Art is important ‘cause reality is shit by default,” Ayoade said. “Imagine coming back from a 9-5 and having nothing to give you some sort of escape or peace of mind? Like that’s fucking depressing. Art is also important because it allows people to express themselves and who they are beyond words, using imagery and sound to convey emotion is something that is truly amazing. And in allowing people to express themselves it also gives people a chance to see themselves in artists and feel seen and heard.”

One artist Ayoade sees himself in is Virgil Abloh, a fashion designer and entrepreneur.

“He showed me that you can express yourself through various things, that there’s no limit,” Ayoade said. “I also see myself in his story, especially him being someone from an African country who achieved great things.”

Ayoade is originally from Nigeria and says the culture inspired a lot of the sound in his music. He also wants to use his art to show other Nigerian kids that they can pursue their passions.

“Do things that also feed your soul,” Ayoade said. “Because ultimately, it will help you have a better understanding of yourself and your place in the world.”