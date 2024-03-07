A night of soul food and jazz

To finish celebrating Black History Month there was a fun night of jazz music and good food in the Culver Family Welcome Center Feb. 29. The event featured jazz musician Sam Belton and social change activist Maurice “Moe” Wince.

The event was sponsored by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, African American Studies, Black Student Union, Leaders Igniting Transformation, Intercollegiate Athletics and the Center for Student Success and Belonging.

Maurice Wince is a proud distinguished UW Oshkosh alumnus awardee and a “beacon of positive social change in Milwaukee. He is also the owner of Sherman Park Grocery Store, the caterer to the event.

“I’m proud to be here to support the last day of Black History Month with food and fellowship not programming just food and fellowship,” he said.

The turnout at the event was much larger than expected.

“We were amazed with the turnout. Amazed, humbled and appreciative that folks came out to kind of support this event,” Wince said.

Josiah “Jojo” Benjamin is the president of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and a senior, majoring in Human Service Leadership with a minor in African American studies.

“We appreciate everyone who came out…” he said. [The event] “was supposed to be for four hours but all the food was gone within an hour. We served over 200 people.”

Phyllip McKnight-Donald, treasurer of the African American Studies club, was at the event with other members of the club advertising being an African American Studies minor and simply being a part of what the other organizations were producing.

“We’ve been doing Black History Month events all February… and this is our last event of the month,” McNight said. “Our advisor, professor Alphonso Simpson was in cahoots with all the other Black organizations on campus and with the people catering this event.”