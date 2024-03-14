Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Spotlight
Who is your ‘shero’?

UW Oshkosh celebrates Women’s History Month
Angela Satterlee, Arts & Culture Editor
March 14, 2024
Jessica+Duch+%2F+Advance-Titan%0ATwo+students+discuss+which+woman+has+had+the+most+positive+impact+on+them+with+Eliza+Farrow+%28right%29+on+March+7.
Jessica Duch / Advance-Titan Two students discuss which woman has had the most positive impact on them with Eliza Farrow (right) on March 7.

In celebration of International Women’s Day the Women’s Center has partnered with Professor Amber Lusvardi’s class Sex, Power and Policy, to make an educational and fun tabling event.

“We worked together to put together this display for International Women’s Day,” Eliza Farrow, the diversity, equity and inclusivity student services coordinator for the Women’s Center, said. 

“We had talked before the semester started about things that might be good that connect to her class and would be good to pair the students with … and something that’s women center related.”

In lieu of only learning their topics in a classroom Farrow said it’s a much better system to give the students hands-on experience.

“It’s an educational opportunity, and we’re a part of a higher education institution and it’s part of our jobs to help create opportunities and ways for students to get involved outside the classroom,” they said.

Student, Bianca Vargas, said that taking the class Sex, Power and Policy has helped her outside of the classroom.

“Everything we’ve discussed in class has been leading up to this [event] and our professor Dr. Lusvardi has been mentioning how helpful it is for us to go to the Women’s Center,” Vargas said.

The tabling event had trivia with questions pertaining to International Women’s Day, and prizes of stickers, candy and friendship bracelets.

The students in Sex, Power and Policy worked together to create everything that was needed for the tabling event Lusvardi said.

“The students really did all the work for this, they put together all of the goodie bags, they made a whole lot of bracelets, they did all of it and deserve all of the credit,” she said. 

Another one of the activities was filling out a sticky note on a “shero” in your life, any woman who’s inspired you or that you look up to. Vargas said her mom was the woman she looked up to the most.

“[My mom] has been through a lot,” Vargas said. “We used to live in a low-income town and we ended up moving to a different city and I got a better opportunity to go to better schools and get a better education. She took a new job for us and everything she does is because of me and my sister.” 

The Women’s Center has events planned throughout March, and encourages people to attend their events and expand their knowledge.

“I put together the Women’s Center calendar, so of course I’m excited about everything,” Farrow said.

To access the calendar of events, visit uwosh.edu/womenscenter/programs/whm/
