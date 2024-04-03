Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO alumni premiere new play

Angela Satterlee, Arts & Culture Editor
April 3, 2024
Courtesy+of+The+Constructivists+%0AThe+cast+of+%E2%80%9CA+Cappocalypse%21%E2%80%9D+are+rehearsing+for+their+play%E2%80%99s+debut+about+an+Oconomowoc+a+cappella+group+facing+the+apocalypse.
Courtesy of The Constructivists The cast of “A Cappocalypse!” are rehearsing for their play’s debut about an Oconomowoc a cappella group facing the apocalypse.

Five UW Oshkosh alumni, Breanne Brennan, Kellie Wambold, Andrea Ewald and Matthew Scales, are involved with the premiere of a new play, “A Cappocalypse!”

The play was released March 23 and will run until April 6. 

Playwrights Andrew Hobgood and Joe Lino, with development help from The Constructivists, created a local production about an a cappella group from Oconomowoc facing the apocalypse.

The Constructivists, a Milwaukee storefront theater company founded by Jaimelyn Gray, are known for their dark humorous productions like this one.

Gray said it’s important to find local people to participate in this play because of where it’s located.

“Since the play takes place in Wisconsin, we thought it would be a good opportunity to reach out,” Gray said.

Not only does the play have participants who graduated from UWO, but Gray is also a proud alumna, who went back to school at 26. 

“I was grateful to have the access to the theater that the department provided, right around the corner from my house essentially. I find myself carrying the torch for non-traditional students, moms and for students who need that access that Oshkosh provides.”

Gray encourages students to realize that leaving the state of Wisconsin isn’t the only way to live out their dreams.

“UW Oshkosh is the school that helped me fulfill my [theater] dreams,” Gray said. 

Kellie Wambold is an actress in the production and alongside Gray, she said she believes that this play allows people to fulfill their dreams.

“[This play] outlines just how many ways there are to fulfill dreams,” Wambold said. “There’s just such a microcosm in Milwaukee … where artists are doing really passionate work. Producing art that is new, real and says something that isn’t just a regurgitation of … theater standards has been really fulfilling with this show.”

Breanne Brennan is the sound designer for this production and studied radio/TV/film at UWO; she said that there’s an interactive feel to the play. 

“What’s interesting about this show is that there’s an immersive aspect about it,” Brennan said. “[I like] tying sound design into that immersive experience.”

Gray encourages everyone to make the trip and come and see the play.

“The point that we like to try to make is you can make great art anywhere,” Gray said. “You don’t have to drive all the way to Chicago to see a great product. There is a pride that exists of coming from Oshkosh and continuing in your fields that you’ve studied, and all of us are doing that.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Healing through storytelling: Chanel Miller
Margaret Huettl
Feminist Research Panel at UWO
Olivia Porter / Advance-Titan Students Katie Castelli and Hannah Lanphear make beaded artwork at Crafts, Coffee and Community at the Women’s Center.
Creating a safe space, crafts and community
Rachel Parbs
'It’s never the victim’s fault'
Jessica Duch / Advance-Titan Two students discuss which woman has had the most positive impact on them with Eliza Farrow (right) on March 7.
Who is your ‘shero’?
Angela Satterlee / Advance-Titan Two students visit the new exhibition “Bridge Work” in the Allen Priebe Gallery and enjoy a sculpture by artist Ellie Garry.
‘Bridge Work’ art gallery opens

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest