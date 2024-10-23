Oshkosh chamber singers to perform Nov. 3

The Oshkosh Chamber Singers, led by Music Director Herb Berendsen, will perform its fall concert entitled “Sacred Harmonies: From Longing to Eternal Rest” Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish (St. Peter church).

Oshkosh Chamber Singers President Ryan Lindley said that the public should attend the upcoming concert because live music is something special to watch.

“The collaboration between chorus, soloist, instrumentalist and conductor is a beautiful, timeless experience that everyone in Oshkosh and surrounding areas has access to,” Lindley said.

The Oshkosh Chamber Singers will perform songs such as Mendelssohn’s “Psalm 42,” Fauré’s “Requiem” and “Cantique de Jean Racine.”

Jaye Alderson, a member of the board of directors for the Oshkosh Chamber Singers, said that all of the pieces will be accompanied by a full orchestra and organ.

“Together, these masterpieces reflect on the profound themes of life, death and the enduring hope for unity and peace,” Alderson said.

One of the headliners for the concert will be baritone soloist Sean Lynch, who received a degree in vocal performance from UW Oshkosh and a Master of Arts in voice from the University of Iowa. He has performed for the Oberlin in Italy Summer Program and has appeared with the Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra, 2022 TEDDxOshkosh and the Fresco Opera Theatre.

Lynch will perform in five operas and will play Rambaldo in “La rondine,” Dr. Falke in “Die Fledermaus,” The Vicar in “Albert Herring,” Grégorio in “Roméo et Juliette” and Amelia’s Husband in “Amelia goes to the Ball.”

Lindley said that Lynch is an Oshkosh resident and local business owner.

“He graduated from West High School under the direction of Herb Berendsen and now he gets to collaborate with his old high school chorus teacher in a more professional manner,” Lindley said. “Sean is an accomplished and sought after baritone.”

Dr. Cayla Rosché, a soprano soloist, will be featured as the other headliner. Rosché earned a Doctor of Music Arts degree from UW-Madison in voice performance and vocal pedagogy. She is a visiting assistant professor of music teaching voice at Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Appleton.

Rosché recently returned from Iceland, where he completed her tenure as a Fulbright Scholar in Reykjavík, teaching phonetics and continuing her research on Icelandic art song at Listaháskoli/Iceland University of the Arts. Rosché is a former American-Scandinavian Foundation recipient and has presented her research at the Society for the Advancement of Scandinavian Studies conference, the Sam Houston Art Song Festival and the Arctic Circle Conference.

Lindley, who has been a member of the Oshkosh Chamber Singers for seven years and is in the second year of his presidency, said that the group has been rehearsing for the concert since August.

“I love the camaraderie and familial bonds we singers have created with one another,” Lindley said. “Large groups of members go out after rehearsals to continue bonding outside of mandatory rehearsal times. I have created life-long friendships by being in this chorus.”

Tickets for the Oshkosh Chamber Singers concert cost $20 for adults and $10 for students. The tickets can be purchased at Heid Music, Gardina’s or at the door before the event.

The Oshkosh Chambers Singers will have one more concert to close out 2024 with a holiday concert entitled “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols,” scheduled for Dec. 21 at 2 and 5 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church.