Oshkosh Celebration of Lights set to Return.

A popular Oshkosh holiday tradition will return to the city as students return from Thanksgiving break.

The Oshkosh Celebration of Lights will be held on the EAA grounds for its 23rd season, its second at EAA after a contract between the Experimental Aircraft Association and the event organizers was signed last spring to hold the event through 2028.

The yearly festival, which runs between Thanksgiving weekend and New Year’s Eve, is an Oshkosh tradition with more than one million lights within dozens of displays, including a 100-foot sculpted tree. The event had moved from Menominee Park in Oshkosh to the EAA grounds in 2023 because of the unavailability of the park grounds. Organizers explained that the event started more than 20 years ago after the founder, Tom Stephany, former Oshkosh Parks Department Director, was inspired by a light show in Texas.

Moving the event allowed for a record attendance; more than 22,000 cars visited the 2023 festival, which is 60% higher than the previous year. More than 6,000 kids visited Santa Claus.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we made the EAA grounds available in 2023 to keep the event alive, everyone quickly saw the possibilities that were here,” Chris Farrell, EAA’s director of events said. “Celebration of Lights was a marvelous display that brought people to the EAA grounds at a different time of year and meshed wonderfully with our own Christmas in the Air open house in early December.”

Event organizers also explained how the event is run by volunteers, with many volunteers contributing to the celebration in previous years. To learn more about volunteering, information is available on the website.

Special offerings during the event include visits with Santa through Dec. 23, horse-pulled wagon rides, as well as community nights. Every Sunday, thanks to various sponsors, attendees can get in for free.

The Oshkosh Celebration of Lights path will also be part of the route for the 22nd Race for the Light 5K Run/Walk presented by and benefiting Oshkosh Area United Way on Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. The route begins at the EAA Youth Education Center and takes runners through the Celebration of Lights display to the finish line. Online registration costs $35 and includes a T-shirt and a set of jingle bells. Wear an ugly sweater to receive special kudos.

The event is open every night from 5:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31. Cost is $20 per carload, but visitors bring in non-perishable food items or (sealed) hygiene essentials and receive a $5 discount.