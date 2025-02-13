Oshkosh to host Chocolate Stroll this weekend

As Valentine’s Day season rolls around, the aroma of roses, soft teddy bears and chocolate covered strawberries fill the air. Whether you’ll be spending the 14th with a partner, your galentines, palentines or alone, the city of Oshkosh has you covered.

Downtown Oshkosh will be hosting its fourth annual Chocolate Stroll this weekend, which initially started in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 15, right after Valentine’s Day, Main Street will have 15 local shops handing out samples of different types of chocolate for you to enjoy for only $20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The stroll will start at the Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau on 100 N. Main St., Suite 112 where they will give you a map indicating the participating businesses if you stop in from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This event allows for individuals to enjoy chocolate alone to enhance self-love, or with a friend for some relationship bonding.

According to the website, “you can make it a full day by coming down early to grab lunch at one of our fab restaurants, then start the stroll and enjoy a variety of decadent chocolate treats at our participating shops.”

Even if chocolate may not be your thing, it may be a fun opportunity to explore downtown Oshkosh or to just enjoy a nice stroll down Main Street and see what they have to offer.