Good Yolk brightens breakfast

Good Yolk Pancake and Cafe is a local Oshkosh restaurant that specializes in brunch, serving a wide variety of meals from S’mores Pancakes to Southwest Chicken Wraps.

When entering the restaurant, guests are greeted with a modern, but warm, interior aesthetic. The walls are painted with bright colors, and the big windows let in a lot of natural light that fills the room adding to the comfortable feel.

The employees are friendly and efficient, making sure to greet the hungry customers fast and make sure they get their food even faster.

There are many different options to eat, all priced reasonably so that your time is not too much of a burden on the wallet. The portions are sizable as well. Three buttermilk pancakes are $10 and that also comes with a side.

After ordering, the wait for the food was short.

I made sure to order a variety of breakfast items, getting something sweet and salty, in order to get a real taste for what the restaurant offers.

The sweet meal that I purchased were the strawberry banana waffles with a side of bacon. They were waffles topped with banana and strawberry sauce.

The waffles were light and fluffy and the fruit tasted fresh, pairing well with the waffles. The biggest problem with the meal was that there was too much of the strawberry sauce. It drowned almost every bite and it made the waffles soggy.

The bacon that they were paired with was solid, pretty crispy and flavorful but a little too chewy for personally, someone who wants their bacon to be as crispy as possible.

The other dish that I ordered was the country fried steak, served with gravy with a side of hash browns, eggs and toast.

Though my opinion on country fried steak may not be the greatest since I ‘ve had very few, I found it to be flavorful and cooked excellently. My main problem with it was very similar to the waffles, it was drowned by the gravy.

I got my eggs sunny side up and had an excellent time dipping the toast into it, one of my favorite breakfast meals. The hash browns were my least favorite part of my meal as they were simply far too crunchy for my taste.

Overall, I had a very nice time exploring this restaurant for the first time and would recommend taking a trip out to try one of their breakfast dishes, maybe one day I’ll have to come back for lunch.

Good Yolk is located 1009 w 9th Ave, Oshkosh and is open every day from 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 or 2:30 p.m., depending on the day.