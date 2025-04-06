Student housing lookbook

Most college students spend the majority of their time in classes, extracurricular activities, clubs, dining halls, and more in an attempt to succeed at and receive an education, but now we get the chance to see where some students go at the end of the day when their work is all done.

Many buildings are integral to a student’s success in college, but perhaps the most vital in their journey is where they live and rest.

According to The Hippocratic Post and BedHut, having an aesthetically pleasing room can reduce stress and improve mood, sleep quality, focus and motivation.

Many college students, however, are in this unique position where they need a good space more than ever, but lack the funds to create one, or at least so they think.

Hearing from real-life college students both on and off campus, you can see (and hear) what life hacks other students are doing to make the best out of their living situation, and to make their place feel a little more like home.

Madison Wright

First up is Madison Wright, a senior majoring in African American studies who has lived in Fletcher Hall on campus since she was a sophomore.

“I love the amenities here. The huge elevator we have, the ice machine in the basement, the study rooms,” Wright said. “I love the fact that we have a kitchen full-size with fridge, microwave [and] oven on each floor.”

Another reason Wright enjoys Fletcher Hall is because of their modular furniture.

“Since I bought out the whole room, I get to use both sides [of the modular furniture], it’s very easy to unhook and hook stuff to move it, the cubbies, the desk, the bed itself, all you really need is one person [to move it].”

One of the main ways she likes to stay organized is by using the cubbies provided in the modular furniture.

“I love to stay organized with my cubbies. I try to personalize them as much as possible, and so I try to keep a good blend [of items] so I can easily grab and put stuff back.”

Wright also likes to stay organized by adding invisible command hooks to the side of her bed to help keep electronic cords organized, untangled and accessible.

While Wright enjoys how organized her dorm is, she says “My favorite part of my room I [would] have to say is my bed. My bed, like we previously discussed [is] a buyout, so what I’ve done is combined both [beds], and now it’s a queen-sized bed.”

Beyond the comfort it brings, her bed is also a favorite decoration with what she calls her “rose-and-thorn bungalow”, which is a rose garland from Amazon that she wrapped around her headboard pictured below.

Matching the rose garland on her bed, Wright also has “my cute vase of flowers that I keep by the windowsill” on top of the build-in counters by the window.

Wright has also decorated her dorm with a variety of posters on her wall depicting a variety of important black historical figures alongside inspirational quotes to keep her motivated.

“Since I’m an African-American [studies] minor, I like to keep a little bit of representation, a little bit of quot-age (?) that serves as not only a reminder, but cute decor,” Wright said.

Dylan Ruebl

Dylan Ruebl is a Junior studying Psychology who has been living in a house on Scott Ave for two years that he shares with four other people.

“It can get a little hectic living with a lot of people, but it’s nice being able to just walk a few feet to talk to someone.”

Ruebl’s favorite part about his dorm is his bed as well, a sentiment he seems to share with some other college students.

However, he says his favorite part overall is “the vibe. The decorations, the way it’s laid out, everything. It makes me feel cozy,” Ruebl said.

One decoration that really helps create this vibe is the vines he has hanging across the north side of his room above his bed.

The vines [are my favorite decoration] because it makes me feel like I’m outdoors and adds a touch of nature and greenery to my room,” Ruebl said.

Perhaps his most meaningful decoration, however, is a nostalgic memento from his sister.

“[It’s] a ‘hear no evil’ monkey I got from my sister for Christmas last year. She got it for me and my high anxiety as a reminder to not listen to what others have to say.”

Rylee Allen

Another student living in the dorms is Rylee Allen, a junior and Art major living in Horizon Village.

“Living on your own in horizon can definitely be very isolating, but it’s really nice to have the extra space,” Allen said.

Allen originally shared a two-bedroom suite with her roommate, but now has the whole place to herself, complete with her own personal living space, one and a half bathrooms, a kitchen, and of course, her bedroom.

“My favorite thing about my room would probably be the ocean vibe, and having the opportunity to decorate the entire room with my style instead of sharing a theme or splitting the space with someone else,” Allen said. “I also really like that others feel welcome and comfortable to visit because of the space and vibe it gives off.”

Allen carries this ocean vibe over to her living room, lining the wall with pieces of her own artwork all with a similar blue theme.

“Once my roommate moved out I just carried the theme all over as much as I could.”

While the ocean vibe may be her favorite part of her space, her favorite decoration is a pink flag that says “University of You Dad” for far more sentimental reasons than you may think.

“My roommate last year and I started having everyone who visits sign it once they’ve been to the room, and the tradition has carried on into this year,” she said. It’s [my] most unique and interactive decoration, which also acts as a guest book of all [of] those we’ve met.”

That isn’t the only sentimental think Allen likes to keep in her space, however.

“I’ve got a lot of random little things that I’d consider sentimental,” she said.

“There’s gifts from my sisters all over, family and friend pictures hung up, jewelry from travel hung up, and other objects for important people, places, and events scattered around.”

Ian Brohem

Ian Brohem, a sophomore studying psychology, shares his ideal lookbook for his home located on John Ave.

Previously living in Fletcher Hall, he decided to move into a house with a few friends for his sophomore year.

“When I got there I just kind of winged it, bought decorations as we went along. I definitely slowly accumulated things.”

With a small space as a dorm, or room, Ian shares his tips on how he keeps his belongings organized.

“I always try to put things away when I’m done with them.” Ian says. “Everything has a place.”

As his room remains mostly clean, he mentions that this allows for him to see one of his favorite pieces in his room, his iconic green fuzzy rug that brings in the color of his room.

“My favorite decoration in my room would probably either be my rug, or PC setup,” he says.

As Ian continues the semester in his home, he shares his excitement to move back into the dorms for his Junior year.

“I got offered a position to be a CA [community assistant] next year, and I do have a plan for that dorm, and trust it’s gonna be amazing.”

Ian mentions that he’s made memories whether living in his home, or his dorm. Memories are made wherever you go, and he says that a home is able to be made anywhere.