Pub Crawl’s entrepreneurs

Jess Duch, Photo Editor
April 19, 2025

  • Jess Duch / Advance-Titan — Natasha and Kendrick Paul sell lemonade during the spring edition of pub crawl.

Saturday marked the spring edition of UW Oshkosh’s long-standing pub crawl tradition, but students weren’t the only ones participating. Some Oshkosh residents took advantage of the increased foot traffic near campus this year.

Natasha Paul and her nine-year-old son sat quietly at the edge of their yard a

s the balloons they’d tied to a sign danced in the wind. A cardboard sign detailing items for sale was duct taped to a card table. They were selling lemonade and chips and they were asking $1 for each. 

Natasha’s son Kendrick likes to swim at the local YMCA and they set up the lemonade stand to make enough money for his own membership.

“We’ve been paying daily for him to go to the Y,” Natasha said. “We need to get [him] a membership, so let’s see what we can do out here.” 

Natasha described Kendrick as her “little entrepreneur” and explained other ways he has earned money over the years. 

“He’s out there trying to make money any way he can,” Natasha said. “So lawn mowing in the summer is something he does too with a little buddy of his.” 

Kendrick already made enough money to get his own membership when a group of students decided to make their way over to his stand, so he set his sights on a new goal of raising enough for his sister to get a membership too. 

