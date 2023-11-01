Feel Good Fridays create community

Vice Chancellor Erin Grisham introduced Feel Good Fridays this semester, which took place every Friday of September and October on the newly dedicated Leffin Family Terrace.

The events were outside from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and allowed students to enjoy the newly renovated terrace with a different meal every week.

It also included different activities, such as live music performances.

The event was made possible by the help of Brian Warzynski, assistant director of dining operations, who helped coordinate the rotating menu items each week.

He said he wanted to offer something different that couldn’t be found elsewhere on campus.

“That’s why we went with either Spanish or Chinese or some type of Asian cuisine up there,” he said.

Warzynski also helped develop the idea for Feel Good Fridays based on the newly renovated terrace.

“There were no events planned other than groups reserving it,” he said. “So I thought, why don’t we have food up there at least once a week?”

He also helped in the planning of getting the food provider up on the terrace.

“We pitched it to our contractor, Aladdin, because they’re not required to go up there,” Warzynski said. “To provide food on the Leffin Family Terrace, they ended up closing Clash Burger on Fridays.”

Some of the menu items have included different styles of tacos including birria beef, bulgogi chicken and spiced tofu.

Along with the food, there were live music performances by UW Oshkosh student Alyssa Proell, which was one of Warzynski’s favorite parts.

“Alyssa somehow emailed Vice Chancellor Grisham to say, ‘Hey, I saw Feel Good Friday; can I play music up here?’ That got sent to me and I was like, ‘You’re in,’” he said.

Warzynski said he enjoyed bringing in other individuals from campus to be a part of the event.

“My favorite [part of the] event is trying to get other people involved,” he said. “Take a break from the week, let’s just have a day to just unwind and get ready for the weekend and make friends and find new people that you haven’t met.”

The event is open to anyone in the community, and Warzynski said he anticipates it will continue to grow each year.

“Everyone’s welcome up here,” he said. “I think the more we do it, the more people start talking (about it), and it’ll just keep on growing every year.”

Warzynski said he plans to continue the event next year.

“I’m gonna get a pulse for next year in spring and just try a different day in spring, even though it’s not as catchy a name,” he said. “I’d like to try and do it on Thursday night maybe instead of Friday lunch.”

He also is considering adding different product options, such as alcohol.

“I was thinking for the faculty or for students who are of age, maybe having alcohol on Thursday nights and then branding the beers that we have,” Warzynski said. That could include bringing over Fifth Ward Brewing Company’s 150 Ale.