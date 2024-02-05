Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

A busy night at Polito’s Pizza

Joseph Endres, Photographer
February 5, 2024
  • Joseph Endres / Advance-Titan — Polito’s Pizza employees sit and chat in preparation for the dinner rush.

    Joseph Endres / Advance-Titan
    A+busy+night+at+Politos+Pizza

  • Joseph Endres / Advance-Titan —Employees McCormack Flores, left, and Vince Ellie are hard at work at the counter during pub crawl weekend.

    Joseph Endres
    A+busy+night+at+Politos+Pizza

  • Joesph Endres / Advance-Titan — UW Oshkosh alumnus Nick Sartori tosses dough.

    Joseph Endres
    A+busy+night+at+Politos+Pizza

  • Joseph Endres / Advance-Titan —Polito’s Manager Isaac Johnson focuses on making pizza.

    Joseph Endres
    A+busy+night+at+Politos+Pizza

  • Joseph Endres / Advance-Titan — Amid a large Pub Crawl rush and a full restaurant, employees’ focus is pulled to many places.

    Joseph Endres
    A+busy+night+at+Politos+Pizza

  • Joseph Endres / Advance-Titan — Nick Sartori keeps a watchful eye on pizzas in the oven.

    Joseph Endres
    A+busy+night+at+Politos+Pizza

  • Joseph Endres /Advance-Titan — Two students eye up the fresh pizza being cut in front of them.

    Joseph Endres
    A+busy+night+at+Politos+Pizza

  • Joseph Endres /Advance-Titan — A fresh pepperoni pizza is taken out of the oven and cut into slices before being taken to the counter.

    Joseph Endres
    A+busy+night+at+Politos+Pizza

  • Joseph Endres / Advance-Titan — McCormack Flores sits and rests for a second among the pizza boxes

    Joseph Endres
    A+busy+night+at+Politos+Pizza

  • Joseph Endres / Advance-Titan — Manager Isaac Johnson slaves away at the pile of dishes and dough.

    Joseph Endres
    A+busy+night+at+Politos+Pizza
