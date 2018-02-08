Students participate in Self Care Health Fair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Self Care Health Fair provided students with an opportunity to interact with campus and community organizations that all shared a common goal: getting on the right path for the semester.

The free event was held Monday evening in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

UW Oshkosh Health Promotion Coordinator Juliana Kahrs said the decision to host this event was made last November. Self care is an important factor in aiding student’s academic success during their school career.

Kahrs said there are many factors to think about when dealing with self care.

“I think there’s a need for self care, and self care means many different things,” Kahrs said, “It’s not just physical self-care, it’s mental, spiritual, emotional, financial, social. There’s a lot of different elements in that.”

Kahrs said hosting the event at the beginning of the semester gives students the opportunity to set new goals for themselves and move forward.

“We start a new semester, you start a new year, it gives you that good opportunity to be like, I just want to start clean, I want to start something new for me,” Kahrs said.

Multiple groups participated in this event, including the Counseling Center, Health Advocates, the Reading & Study Skills Center, UW Credit Union and the Women’s Center.

UWO senior Hannah Foley represented Campus for Awareness and Relationship Education and said she was thankful for what the fair can provide for students.

“When Juliana Kahrs reached out to me from the Health Center, she was really passionate about just trying to get together a big group of students and student organizations to come and let students know that they have so many support systems on campus,” Foley said.

UWO junior Aaron Wojciechowski said he liked how the fair set itself apart from other events on campus by focusing on more than one issue.

“Usually there’s events on campus that are just singular to one type of problem or issue,” Wojciechowski said. “But this kind of brings them all together in one area. It kind of shows how they are each connected in different ways, and this is a good way for people to see them and learn more about each issue.”

Wojciechowski said he thinks having all the information presented together to show how it relates was a good way for students to receive the information.

“It kind of shows how they are each connected in different ways, and this is a good way for people to see them and learn more about each issue,” Wojciechowski said.

UWO senior Mikayla Truax said she thinks events like this are beneficial because they show students what is available to them on campus.

“I don’t think a lot of people on campus are aware of all the things we have to offer,” Traux said. “Like our group fitness classes that are totally free, along with the massages, and it helps just being able to see all of the stuff that’s available.”