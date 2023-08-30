UWO alumna travels country in Wienermobile

Courtesy Anna Murphy-Pociask — UWO alumna Anna Murphy-Pociask has traveled the country this summer driving an Oscar Meyer Wienermobile.

Anna Murphy-Pociask graduated from UW Oshkosh last spring, and one of the first things she did after was go back to school. But it wasn’t just any school.

It was Hotdog High.

Murphy-Pociask, a journalism major who had interned for the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau, was hired by Oscar Meyer to spend her summer driving coast-to-coast in the Wienermobile as a hotdogger or spokesperson.

Murphy-Pociask said she spent the first few weeks learning how to drive the vehicle and other tasks of the job.

“The first two weeks on the job began in June called Hotdog High,” said Murphy-Pociask. “This is where we learn to drive the vehicle and get media trained for the job. After the two weeks, all six Wienermobiles hit the hotdog highways for events and fun.”

Murphy-Pociask said she worked with many different media outlets along her travels in the Wienermobile.

“The majority of the job entails working with local and national media to promote and encourage people to attend our events and to visit us,” she said. “We are at events from fundraisers, car shows, retail venues to sporting events and more.”

Murphy-Pociask said she drove the Wienermobile from Wisconsin to Maine, down to Virginia and everywhere in between.

“One of my favorite places we’ve been so far was Boston, Massachusetts for the Fourth of July,” she said.

But besides the different locations, Murphy-Pociask said she also enjoyed meeting different people.

“Some of my favorite parts of my job include meeting awesome fans and people across the country and traveling to a new city each week,” she said. “It’s such a positive job where everyone is so excited to see us.”

The Wienermobile that Murphy-Pociask drives can be tracked on the Oscar Meyer app, as well as a verified Instagram page that shows her travels at @Om_aiolianna.