OSG announces unofficial presidential results

On Tuesday, voting closed for the presidential election as the Oshkosh Student Government (OSG) declared Jack Marotz and fthe unofficial president and vice-president elect.

While the unofficial results have been posted, the official tally will be reviewed by the OSG Election Commission in the coming days.

The OSG Election Commission has yet to set a date to review the results; however, the student body will be notified of the final count for all the candidate’s slates after the results are approved.

Once the results are finalized, the election commission will send their final tally to the senate for a final confirmation vote.

The winners of the 2024 senator elections included two at-large seats in addition to the other advocacy positions representing different sectors of student involvement.

Gabriel Medina and Jesse Ramsey, two of the at-large senators on the ballot, will serve the body alongside the other newly-elected advocacy senators.

Ramsey, one senator up for re-election to a second term, said he intends to continue serving the body and the administration by upholding a staunch commitment to his duties.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote in this year’s OSG election, and I look forward to assisting the president-elect and his incoming administration in any way that I am able,” Ramsey said.

In addition to the at-large positions, the senate filled four other advocacy positions centered around representing different areas of student life.

Jaydn Punzel was elected as a fraternal and sorority life senator, Jonathon Bye was elected as the non-traditional student advocacy senator and Christopher Walker was elected as the students with disabilities senator.

Bye, the newly-elected non-traditional student advocacy senator said he plans to encourage all of the students he represents to come forward with their concerns.

“I’m proud to be a voice for all students considered non-traditional, and I do not take my responsibilities lightly,” Bye said. “Please treat myself and my email as an open door for anyone with concerns or ideas.”

In addition to the advocacy positions focused on different areas of student life, Sheldon Schroeder was elected to one of the senate’s academic seats as the new college of letters and sciences senator.

While the 2024 OSG election has concluded, more details will be provided to the student body as the new administration assumes office and they are confirmed by the senate and the OSG election commission.