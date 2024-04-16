Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

More than 800 athletes compete in Special Olympics spring game

Mikenna Rinehart
April 16, 2024

More than 800 athletes competed in basketball and swimming events last weekend as UW Oshkosh hosted this year’s annual Special Olympics Wisconsin spring games.

For many who attended the April 12-14 event, Special Olympics Wisconsin is more than just a competition. Rather, for many it is a way for people to come together. 

Fans and observers described the competitions — swimming, team basketball, three on three basketball and basketball skills — as intense, spectacular, excellent and truly special.

One volunteer of Manitowoc has been volunteering for the Special Olympics for 35 years. He encouraged people to attend the competition.

“Experience it at least once,” he said. “Whether that be just to visit to see what’s going on or to come help, it’ll change your life.”

It truly was an experience worth watching. The athletes, families and volunteers had such a different attitude than what is seen at regular sporting events. There was a unity in the environment that isn’t seen often at athletic events. It wasn’t a team versus team to see who comes out on top, but rather that the athletes were there to play and have a good time. 

One parent said competing in Special Olympics Wisconsin was liberating for her son.

They said, “I think it gives him (her son) the chance to be who he truly is. Not have to cover up anything.”

This was the second year of volunteering at Special Olympics for another volunteer, of Oshkosh. This year, he escorted athletes to and from the pool area and also worked as a personal escort for one of the athletes who moved a bit slower than the other participants.

“It’s great to see the joy and enthusiasm of the athletes and how much they enjoy competing against each other,” he said. “Yet, they fully support and cheer each other on in every event. Their sportsmanship is fantastic.”

The Special Olympics athletes also had the opportunity to mingle with professional athletes when the Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour stopped by to award a surprise grant of $250,000 to Special Olympics Wisconsin. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, and current and former players Kenny Clark, Elgton Jenkins, Bryan Bulaga and others exchanged high fives and posed for photos with the Olympians.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Advance-Titan The Advance-Titan staff poses with their WNA awards. The A-T claimed 14 awards at the Better Newspaper Contest March 15.
A-T takes home 14 state-wide awards
Week in Review Podcast, Episode 2
Week in Review Podcast, Episode 2
Courtesy of UWO Flickr Radio/TV/film professor and Titan TV General Manager Justine Stokes teaches a class in the Arts & Communications building
RTF prepares for 60th anniversary
Anya Kelley / Advance-Titan UWO students with solar eclipse glasses on their faces gather outside of Halsey Science Center to get a view of the partial eclipse in Oshkosh
Eclipse-mania hits UWO
Week in Review Podcast, Episode 1
Week in Review Podcast, Episode 1
Photo: UWO Flickr — In an email sent out to UWO faculty and staff after the announcement of no confidence, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said the results are a reaction to the hard, but necessary decisions he has made as chancellor, and that UWO chose to face challenges head-on, responding to trends and forces disrupting higher education everywhere.
72% of faculty vote no confidence in chancellor's leadership

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest